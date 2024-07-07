July 7, 2024: While the mainstream media is increasing their efforts to educate American businesses and citizens that China has declared a people’s war on the United States, US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas wants us to notice his weak efforts to “stop” the entry of undocumented military-aged Chinese nationals into the United States, as well as deport them.

DHS Has Operated Over 120 Deportation Flights of Foreigners out of the Darien Gap and US