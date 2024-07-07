Homeland Security Wants Praise for Weak Homeland Security Policies Against Illegal Chinese Immigrants
Sec Mayorkas has facilitated an unprecedented level of human smuggling into the US. In a recent press release about illegal immigration he said, "People should not believe the lies of smugglers.”
July 7, 2024: While the mainstream media is increasing their efforts to educate American businesses and citizens that China has declared a people’s war on the United States, US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas wants us to notice his weak efforts to “stop” the entry of undocumented military-aged Chinese nationals into the United States, as well as deport them.
DHS Has Operated Over 120 Deportation Flights of Foreigners out of the Darien Gap and US
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Kingston Report to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.