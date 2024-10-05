Dear Kingston Report Readers,

Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin just published an in-depth report on the human devastation caused by hurricane Helene and it is heartbreaking. The government and FEMA have abandoned these families.

Per the Breggins’ report;

“They report finding children as young as three wandering naked in the mud, crying for their parents, some with ropes dangling from where their parents lashed them in desperation to timber. The smell of death is everywhere. About 1 million souls lived in these Western North Carolina counties, with additional souls dying in the mountains of Eastern Tennessee. Share There is no update on the number of dead, missing, and rescue of those who have survived other than local accounts... some FEMA workers have just arrived with porta potties for the local inundated hospital which is still without any electricity or any water.”

Help Is On the Way

Strategic Response Partners (SRP) has the equipment and manpower to help the victims of Helene. They currently have boots on the ground providing food, water, power, medical care, and other much needed supplies and services.

How You Can Help

Your help is greatly needed. Please support Strategic Response Partners (SRP) recovery mission by donating to this GiveSendGo.

I personally know the owner and he is a generous, brave, and great man.

Job 29: 11-12

“Whoever heard me spoke well of me, and those who saw me commended me, because I rescued the poor who cried for help, and the fatherless who had none to assist them.”

Every dollar will go towards SRP’s Helene recovery mission.

