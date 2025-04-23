April 23, 2024:

Dear Friends,

Just a quick update on my health. The tissue infection (or infestation) aggressively re-emerged in the mid area of my right leg on Monday evening. As with the first, this infection has been very painful and aesthetically gruesome. (I will save you the ugly details and photographs for now, but I am documenting as much as I can of these bizarre and painful skin eruptions).

Your prayers truly worked miracles last time and I welcome and appreciate all prayers healing, protection, rejuvenation and strength.

I’ve Been Reading While I’m Healing

While I’m healing, I have been reading, and re-reading a few books lately including Pure Human by Gregg Braden. In his book, Gregg Braden does an excellent job in explaining how the transhumanism movement could be humanity’s final battle in the war of good versus evil. In his own style, he also addresses the weaponized role that COVID-19 mRNA injections and other technologies play in ultimately replacing human biological systems with biosynthetic technologies.

On that note, I am sharing a report from October of last year, on Optogenetics: The Science Behind Hacking Humans.

October 18, 2024: Yuval Noah Harrari, Jack Dorsi, Elon Musk and other global elites have frequently expressed both their enthusiasm and ‘concerns’ about human beings ‘losing their free will’ and becoming ‘hackable animals’.

What is Free Will?

According to the 1986 Webster’s Unabridged Dictionary of the English Language:

free-will (noun)

free choice; voluntary decision; the doctrine that the conduct of human beings is one of personal choice and is not simply determined by physical or divine forces.

Is Optogenetics Changing What it Means to "Be Human"?

Optogenetics is the field of synthetic biology that uses light and bioelectronic nanoparticle devices to manipulate and control cellular functions inside the human body, via a wireless and traceless manner.

How optogenetics affects gene and nerve expression inside cells inside the human body.

Opotogenetics controls gene expression and protein production inside the cells of organs and tissues. Controlling gene expression includes reprogramming human cells within the human body to produce genetic proteins foreign and toxic to the human species. These foreign ‘genetic proteins’ are designed from non-human DNA and are sometimes referred to as ‘viruses.’ With optogenetics light can be used to force human cells to produce disease-causing viruses (i.e. spike proteins), as well as bacteria and/or other disease-causing, parasite-like molecules and particles.

Optogenetics can also manipulate nerve cell expression and activity inside the human brain. This means that light can be used to radically change a person’s emotional state (calm or angry), sensory state (numbness or pain, thirst or hunger, etc)., and cognitive thoughts and memories.



“Optogenetic control is a form of wireless communication in which the receiver of the wireless signal -the actuator-is fabricated from material encoded with DNA…The activity of the cell can be controlled simply by turning on an external light source.” - Centre for Neuarl Circuits and Behaviour

“Imagine a world where we can treat diseases simply with a beam of light… This might not be as far from reality as you think. Technological development and applications of light-based bioelectronics, in the form of electronic devices that interface with optogenetics and biological systems, are already experiencing rapid growth.” -Haifeng Ye and Martin Fussenegger, 2019

The above statements are from the introduction of the 2019 article Optogenetic Medicine: Synthetic Therapeutic Solutions Precision-Guided by Light.

Today, scientists from around the world are affirming that the COVID-19 mRNA injections are part of a global transhumanism experiment changing what it means to “be human.”

Rare Earth Metals (Lanthanides) Found in COVID-19 Vaccines are the Cornerstone Elements of Optogenetics and mRNA is the Platform Technology

Researchers from Argentina made the alarming discovery of rare earth mineral (lanthanides) in the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. Lanthanides are the cornerstone elements of optogenetics, while mRNA is the foundational technology platform.

After I published The Kingston Report on these concerning discoveries, Emerald Robinson invited me to discuss the details of these scientific findings and if this is part of larger global agenda to hack and control human beings.

This 3-minute clip is a preview of our groundbreaking discussion.

The full interview can be viewed on X at Emerald Robinson.

Biohacking Humans By Design: The Criminal Global COVID-19 Nanotechnolgy Experiment

The scientists did not mince their words when they stated that the presence of rare earth metals (lanthanides) in the COVID-19 injections was intentional and part of a global nanotechnology experiment on humanity, as Emerald and I discuss in this 90-second clip.

Every human being on the planet has the right to know about the toxic rare metals found in the COVID-19 mRNA injections and the scientific field of optogenetics.

My full interview with Emerald can be viewed on X at Emerald Robinson.

Mark 13:19-20

For in those days there will be tribulation, such as has not been since the beginning of the creation which God created until this time, nor ever shall be. And unless the Lord had shortened those days, no flesh (biological life) would be saved; but for the elect’s sake, whom He chose, He shortened the days.

The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS.

Other News on COVID-19 Vaccines, Lanthanides & Optogenetics

Greg Reese provided insightful coverage on the discovery of lanthanides in the COVID-19 vaccines and their role in human biohacking in the October 16th Reese Report.

“Rare Magnetic Earth Metals in COVID-19 Shots…” provides a detailed breakdown of the scientists’ findings, as well as the field of optogenetics.

