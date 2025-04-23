The Kingston Report

The Kingston Report

David Kukkee's avatar
David Kukkee
2h

Sobering report Karen. Indeed, we are still praying for you. Heal up, be well, and fight the good fight with us. Karen, we've lost our son, found out on Good Friday...he was found dead in his apartment...apparent overdose...(he was known to be averse to hard drugs). He had shown kindness to a drug addict who needed shelter for a few days. His wallet and phone are missing. Murder charges are being considered. He told us, last week, that the Pope would die on Easter Monday, and that he had been having visions, and had stood upon a sea of glass. ??? It appears that God warned him of his own impending death, and correctly foretold the demise of the Pope. I am astonished, and my wife is devastated...she has been crying since Good Friday. This war is costly.

Bristow's avatar
Bristow
2hEdited

Back to praying for you in Jesus' name, Karen! God is faithful...and His ways very difficult to understand at times. May He work powerfully in your body to heal you fully and soon! All the best to you.

Brian

