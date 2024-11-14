November 12, 2024: The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that petitioners have the right to challenge the CDC’s claim that the COVID-19 injections are ‘safe and effective vaccines,’ because the shots don’t protect against infection or transmission.

Per Jacobson vs. Massachusetts (the landmark trial that established the legally binding criteria for vaccines), vaccines must be proven to prevent infection and transmission (provide immunity), otherwise they are just palliative treatments to alleviate symptoms and not vaccines.

Content of this article is copyright of Karen Kingston, The Kingston Report.

I created this image to visually explain what a palliative treatment for the flu is (reducing fever, aches, and chills). Advil is a palliative treatment. Palliative treatments reduce or eliminate symptoms, but do not address the underlying cause of a disease or infection.

This past June, Health Freedom Defense Fund argued and won (convinced) the 9th Circuit judges that the COVID-19 injections were neither safe, nor effective vaccines.

New CDC Campaign Promotes Flu Vaccines as a Treatment for Flu Symptoms and NOT for Immunity Against Infection or Transmission

Now that the CDC has been caught worldwide misrepresenting the COVID-19 injections as ‘safe and effective vaccines’, the federal agency is apparently openly promoting the flu vaccines as treatments for symptom relief from the flu and not as vaccines that provide immunity.

Check Out These Ridiculous CDC Flu Vaccine Ads

I wonder if the CDC’s Monkeypox Czar, Demetre Daskalakis, was heavily involved in the creative direction of the CDC Flu Vaccine Campaign due to the frequent use of images of cats, kittens, and unicorns.

An Opportunistic Play on Peanut’s Tragic Death?

Demetre Daskalakis and the CDC debuted this ad on their X feeds on November 6, 2024, just a few days after social media blew-up covering the story of how Peanut, a pet squirrel, was seized by NY State officials from the upstate home and animal rescue ranch of Mark Longo and then killed.

I get converting wild cats to house kittens or a rhino to a toy unicorn to convey the message of ‘wild to mild’, but what does a moose have to do with a squirrel? Does the CDC not know that squirrels are wild animals? Seems like an opportunistic play on Peanut’s tragic death.

Do The CDC Flu Vaccine Ads Matter?

In my opinion, yes. Any savvy BioPharma marketer knows that every word and every image in a campaign conveys a message and the FDA interprets and regulates every word and image used. Large wild animals and deadly insects portray severity of an illness’s symptoms and even death. Baby animals and stuffed animals represent harmlessness. IMO, these CDC ads are like a serial killer’s hidden confession notes.

Ironically, Flumist is using a grizzly bear to represent both the devastating effects of the flu and the (devastating) effects of the Flumist vaccine.

Long story short, the CDC is openly promoting that the COVID-19 injections aren’t the only vaccines that are neither safe, nor effective at preventing infection or transmission.

Is the CDC hedging against the planned release of the H5N1 vaccines, knowing that these vaccines will receive full FDA approval without the review of any safety or efficacy data in humans or animals.

Brett Hawes and I recently discussed the details of the US government’s H5N1 maniacal plans on Onward Podcast.

The Dark Plans of the CDC, FDA, and NIH

Following the science involves the use of double-speak, double-think, and blatant lying to the American people.

We need to stop making excuses for some of the leaders of our nation’s 3-letter agencies who appear to have sociopathic tendencies and and are violating federal laws under the color of law, because they act as if they care about us and our children.

Proverbs 24-26 (MSG)

Your enemy shakes hands and greets you like an old friend, all the while plotting against you.

When he speaks warmly to you, don’t believe him for a minute. He’s just waiting for the chance to rip you off.

No matter how shrewdly he conceals his malice, eventually his evil will be exposed in public.

Proverbs 21:20