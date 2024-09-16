September 16, 2024: I’m excited to share some fantastic news! Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo and the Florida Department of Health have officially (and harshly) advised against injecting ANY Florida residents with the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, including those with co-morbidities or are 65 and older.

Last Thursday, the Florida Department of Health issued Updated Guidance for COVID-19 Boosters for the Fall and Winter 2024–2025 Season.

“…the State Surgeon General advises AGAINST the use of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. Any provider concerned about the health risks associated with COVID-19 for patients over the age of 65 or with underlying health conditions should prioritize patient access to non-mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and treatment.”

It’s Just Florida. So What?

In today’s world, money is power and unbeknownst to most Americans and most of the world, the state of Florida has a lot of both.

As of July 2024, Florida’s annual GDP (gross domestic product) stood at $1.58 trillion dollars, making Florida the 16th largest global economy in the world. Florida is on track to surpass the GDP of Australia and South Korea within the next couple years.

Within the United States, Florida has the fastest annual net income migration from other states (i.e. the California exodus) gaining $4.12 million per hour (3.5x’s higher than Texas).

In other words, Florida and Texas (as well as other states) are at minimal to no risk to ‘suffer’ financial consequences if the state governors or attorneys general banned the COVID-19 mRNA injections. In fact, these states may actually see another increased wave of working families if they took such action.

Surgeon General Ladapo Warns: The Federal Government has Failed Floridians. COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines have Toxic, Disease-Causing Effects which Can Be Lethal.

Per the updated Florida state guidance, Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo asserts that:

“The federal government has failed to provide sufficient data to support the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 boosters, or acknowledge previously demonstrated safety concerns associated with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, including:

prolonged circulation of mRNA and spike protein in some vaccine recipients, increased risk of lower respiratory tract infections, and increased risk of autoimmune disease after vaccination.

Health care providers are encouraged to share information in this guidance in discussions with patients regarding the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.”

Based on the high rate of global immunity and currently available data, the State Surgeon General advises against the use of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. Any provider concerned about the health risks associated with COVID-19 for patients over the age of 65 or with underlying health conditions should prioritize patient access to non-mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and treatment.

”

Healthcare Providers Should WARN their Patients. COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines Should NOT Be Injected into Anyone

Florida Surgeon General Ladapo did not mince his words when he stated that any healthcare provider should prioritize using any other preventative or symptomatic treatment for COVID-19 than an mRNA based product, and that healthcare providers war their patients about the highly concerning safety and efficacy risks of the COVID-19 mRNA injections with their patients.

Concerns Regarding Safety and Efficacy Data

Verbatim from Florida’s guidance;

“Providers and patients should be aware of outstanding mRNA COVID-19 vaccine safetyand efficacy concerns:

The mRNA COVID-19 vaccines present a risk of subclinical and clinical myocarditis and other cardiovascular conditions among otherwise healthy individuals. The mRNA COVID-19 vaccine may be associated with an increased risk of postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS). The mRNA COVID-19 vaccine may be associated with an increased risk of autoimmune diseases including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis. Throughout the pandemic, studies across geographic regions found that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are associated with negative effectiveness after four to six months. As efficacy waned, studies showed that COVID-19 vaccinated individuals developed an increased risk for infection. Elevated levels of mRNA and spike protein from the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine persist among some individuals for an indefinite period, which may carry health risks. Potential DNA integration from the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines pose unique and elevated risk to human health and to the integrity of the human genome, including the risk that DNA integrated into sperm or egg gametes could be passed onto offspring of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine recipients. There is unknown risk of potential adverse impacts with each additional dose of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine; currently individuals may have received five to seven doses (and counting) of this vaccine over a 3-year period.”

NOTE: This article summarizes the nearly 5 million harmful effects that Pfizer documented caused by their COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.

Maintaining Good Health is the Best Way to Prevent Disease

The guidance closes with common sense. The Florida State Surgeon General and the Department of Health encourage Floridians to prioritize their overall health by staying physically active, minimizing processed foods, prioritizing vegetables and healthy fats, and spending time outdoors to support necessary vitamin D levels.

A Sign of the Times?

I am hopeful that the State of Florida and Surgeon General Ladapo’s bold and official warning to not inject anyone with the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines is a sign that one state’s leadership will have the courage and integrity to protect their residents by removing the mRNA injections from all of its counties.

