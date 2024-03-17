March 17, 2024: How do governments and citizens accurately categorize dual-use research (DURC) products and technologies that were developed for end-use military purposes (such as the engineered nanoparticles used in the COVID-19 mRNA nanoparticle injections) if their clinical outcomes have no semblance to a vaccine, but clinically and legally match the definition of a weapon of biowarfare?

Share

It’s important to note that in January of 2017, MIT, Harvard, the Brigham and Woman’s Hospital, and the Children’s Medical Center of Boston filed a patent for the lipid nanoparticle Vaccine Nanotechnology for use as a bioweapon.

In my latest interview with Greg Hunter, Greg and I do deep dive on the clinical and legal merits of Dr. Joe Sansone’s pending Florida Supreme Court Case to order Governor DeSantis and Attorney General Moody to prohibit the use of mRNA nanoparticle injections in the state of Florida and to seize the shots. The emergency petition is to protect the lives of innocent adults and children from the known increased risk of disease, disabilities, and death from these advanced, dual-use nanoparticle injections that meet the legal definition of weapons of biowarfare under 18 USC 175 and weapons of mass destruction under FL 790.166.

Greg and I cover so much in this interview, including how Chinese government biometric surveillance of the Uyghurs is considered to be Crimes Against Humanity by most global citizens, but since COVID-19, biometric surveillance of US residents is considered “Public Health Policy.”

You can watch the full interview here.

Support Dr. Joseph Sansone

We owe a debt of gratitude to Dr. Joseph Sansone for relentlessly pursuing justice from the Ban the Jab Resolution, to demanding that Governor, AG, state prosecutors and sheriffs seize the shots, to his Florida Supreme Court emergency petition. Please support this American hero by subscribing to Joe’s SubStack here.

Hebrews 10:35-36

So do not throw away your confidence; it will be richly rewarded. You need to persevere so that when you have done the will of God, you will receive what he has promised.

The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS.

Ways to Support My Work

Mail: Karen Kingston/miFight Inc., 960 Postal Way #307, Vista, CA 92085Buy me a coffee (Ko-fi)

Consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

email: patriots@mifight.com

Get a FREE $99 Wellness Company Membership

You can keep a full armamentarium of prescriptions on-hand for bacterial, viral, or parasite infections through The Wellness Company. Use the code FREEMEMBER at checkout and SAVE $45.

Here is the direct link to Emergency Prescription Kit, which contains prescriptions for the above listed acute (not chronic) conditions and infections. Use the code FREEMEMBER at checkout and SAVE $45 PLUS Receive a FREE TWC Membership ($99 Value).