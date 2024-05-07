Crime Pays: DARPA's $4.1 Billion Synthetic Biology Budget for 2024
These monies are being used to invest in synthetic biology technologies that no reputable private venture capital firm will fund because the human applications of these biotechnologies are criminal.
May 7, 2024: The new head of DARPA’s BioTech Office, Mike Koeris, claims that the Internet, GPS technology and mRNA vaccines are all “hugely successful” programs funded by DARPA. Koeris is in charge of spending DARPA’s 2024 BioTech Office Budget of more than $4.1 billion.
It’s impossible that Koeris is unaware that the DARPA funded COVID-19 mRNA injections have caused an unprecedented incidence of disease, disabilities and death in America and around the world. Per a recent SynBio communication I received, DARPA’s definition of ‘a successful investment’ is quite different than those of traditional biopharma industry investment firms, it’s criminal.
