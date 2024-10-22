October 22, 2024: Earlier this month the CDC, US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the FDA coordinated the recall of over 10 million pounds of ready-to-eat foods potentially contaminated with listeria.

Per the USDA press statement zero (0) people have become ill from the ‘potential’ listeria contamination. “There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.”

Recalls Are Typically Initiated After People Report Getting Sick

Typically, a recall is initiated after people report food poising symptoms to a healthcare provider which is then recorded into the CDC’s food digital surveillance platform called PulseNet.

In the video, CDC employee Laura Gieraltowski also explains how grocery stores can use their rewards programs to report customers to the US government who purchased food contaminated with a bacteria or virus.

Will Major US Grocery Stores Be the Next Wuhan Wet Market?

Although the CDC, USDA, and FDA have coordinated just over 230 food product recalls due to outbreaks since 2011, this recall is atypical in that no one got sick. The USDA discovery of listeria in the food supply with no evidence of illness eerily reminds me of the people who tested positive for COVID-19 without any symptoms and required to quarantine. Keep in mind, the original story on how the COVID-19 pandemic started was from people eating contaminated food bought at the Wuhan market.

