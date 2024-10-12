October 11, 2024: The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the recall of 10 million pounds of chicken products due to ‘possible’ Listeria contamination. The USDA recall applies to popular ready-to-eat items, including:

Trader Joe’s: Turkey Club Wrap, Lemon Chicken Arugla Salad, Tarragon Chicken Salad Wrap

HEB: Texas Chicek Ranch Casserole, Chicken Broccoli & Rice, Chicken Alfredo

Fresh Express Salads: Chicke Caesar, Sante Fe Style, Southwest Style

How Many People Have Become Ill or Died from the ‘Possible’ Listeria Contamination?

Zero. Zero (0) people have become ill or died.

The ‘possible’ Listeria contamination was discovered after the Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) of the USDA performed a routine test of meat and poultry producer BrucePac’s ready-to-eat chicken products.

Per the October 9th, USDA press statement, “There have been no confirmed reports of adverse events due to consumption of these products.” The USDA advises that consumers return the products to the store of purchase.

September 5, 2024: FDA Recalls Over 4.1 Million Eggs

Just over a month ago, on September 5th, the FDA expanded a Class 1 recall of 108,155 dozen eggs to over 4.1 million eggs for potential salmonella contamination. The CDC reported 65 illnesses and 24 hospitalizations linked to these potentially contaminated eggs.

The FDA’s ‘Unified Human Foods Program’ is a Power Grab to Protect You and Me from the U.S. Food Supply

Yesterday I reported on the FDA’s implementation of the ‘Unified Human Foods Program’ which is a major power grab at controlling the US food supply.

The Unified Human Foods Program isn’t just about the FDA’s original charter to keep the US food supply safe, it’s about new food technologies, globalization, climate change, and controlling all aspects of the US food supply, specifically during “multiple public health emergencies.”

It’s Time to Prepare

Unfortunately, the time has come that US citizens have to prepare to protect themselves from ‘multiple public health emergencies’ created by the US government (including decimation of the food supply).

I Don’t Want to Eat Crickets or Lab Grown ‘Meat’

Call me a tinfoil-cap-wearing, faraday-cell-phone-cage-carrying conspiracy theorist, but it seems to me like the US government is training us to to become deathly afraid of ‘potentially contaminated’ meat, chicken, and eggs while simultaneously decimating the U.S. food supply. The government solution will likely be a daily portion of crickets and lab grown meat for our protein needs.

To that, I say, “No thank you US government.” I’m going to stock up on real beef…just in case.

Prepper Beef: No Labs Beef

My colleague and friend Jeff Dornik introduced me to the owners of Prepper Beef: No Labs Beef over a year ago. No Labs Beef is 100% freeze dried beef with NO added ingredients or chemicals (not even salt, so it’s low-sodium).

No Labs Beef is nutritious, high-protein, non-mRNA, real beef and the perfect ingredient for delicious soups and stews containing up to 30 grams of protein per serving.

Due to their proprietary freeze dried process, Prepper Beef: No Labs Beef is a great source of shelf-stable protein lasting for 10 years.

It’s Time for Us to Prepare

In case of a long-term power outage or shortage in our food supply, I’ve stocked on No Labs Beef as a reliable and nutritious source of real beef for me and my loved ones.

Proverbs 21:20

The wise store up choice food and olive oil, but fools gulp theirs down.

