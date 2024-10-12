The USDA Recalls 10 Million Pounds of Ready-To-Eat Foods
The USDA's recall of 10 million pounds of chicken due to potential listeria contamination applies to foods sold at Trader Joe’s, Walmart, ALDI, and other grocery outlets.
October 11, 2024: The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the recall of 10 million pounds of chicken products due to ‘possible’ Listeria contamination. The USDA recall applies to popular ready-to-eat items, including:
Trader Joe’s: Turkey Club Wrap, Lemon Chicken Arugla Salad, Tarragon Chicken Salad Wrap
HEB: Texas Chicek Ranch Casserole, Chicken Broccoli & Rice, Chicken Alfredo
Fresh Express Salads: Chicke Caesar, Sante Fe Style, Southwest Style
How Many People Have Become Ill or Died from the ‘Possible’ Listeria Contamination?
Zero. Zero (0) people have become ill or died.
The ‘possible’ Listeria contamination was discovered after the Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) of the USDA performed a routine test of meat and poultry producer BrucePac’s ready-to-eat chicken products.
Per the October 9th, USDA press statement, “There have been no confirmed reports of adverse events due to consumption of these products.” The USDA advises that consumers return the products to the store of purchase.
September 5, 2024: FDA Recalls Over 4.1 Million Eggs
Just over a month ago, on September 5th, the FDA expanded a Class 1 recall of 108,155 dozen eggs to over 4.1 million eggs for potential salmonella contamination. The CDC reported 65 illnesses and 24 hospitalizations linked to these potentially contaminated eggs.
The FDA’s ‘Unified Human Foods Program’ is a Power Grab to Protect You and Me from the U.S. Food Supply
Yesterday I reported on the FDA’s implementation of the ‘Unified Human Foods Program’ which is a major power grab at controlling the US food supply.
The Unified Human Foods Program isn’t just about the FDA’s original charter to keep the US food supply safe, it’s about new food technologies, globalization, climate change, and controlling all aspects of the US food supply, specifically during “multiple public health emergencies.”
It’s Time to Prepare
Unfortunately, the time has come that US citizens have to prepare to protect themselves from ‘multiple public health emergencies’ created by the US government (including decimation of the food supply).
I Don’t Want to Eat Crickets or Lab Grown ‘Meat’
Call me a tinfoil-cap-wearing, faraday-cell-phone-cage-carrying conspiracy theorist, but it seems to me like the US government is training us to to become deathly afraid of ‘potentially contaminated’ meat, chicken, and eggs while simultaneously decimating the U.S. food supply. The government solution will likely be a daily portion of crickets and lab grown meat for our protein needs.
To that, I say, “No thank you US government.” I’m going to stock up on real beef…just in case.
Prepper Beef: No Labs Beef
My colleague and friend Jeff Dornik introduced me to the owners of Prepper Beef: No Labs Beef over a year ago. No Labs Beef is 100% freeze dried beef with NO added ingredients or chemicals (not even salt, so it’s low-sodium).
No Labs Beef is nutritious, high-protein, non-mRNA, real beef and the perfect ingredient for delicious soups and stews containing up to 30 grams of protein per serving.
Due to their proprietary freeze dried process, Prepper Beef: No Labs Beef is a great source of shelf-stable protein lasting for 10 years.
Go to No Labs Beef and enter code KINGSTON15 at checkout to save 15% plus FREE shipping.
It’s Time for Us to Prepare
In case of a long-term power outage or shortage in our food supply, I’ve stocked on No Labs Beef as a reliable and nutritious source of real beef for me and my loved ones.
Proverbs 21:20
The wise store up choice food and olive oil, but fools gulp theirs down.
I IGNORE anything anymore from the FDA or the CDC. Just make sure you cook your meat and eggs thoroughly to KILL any "POSSIBLE" bacteria. Unfortunately, the stores will take the brunt of this erroneous recall and some will return the items to the stores. Not a week or two ago, BOAR's Head meats were recalled due to "possible" contamination in one of their processing centers.....not a problem for me bec I don't buy Boar's Head....their meat is too expensive.....I buy PUBLIX brand bec I know PUBLIX will only sell the best and it has been vetted to be safe to eat
I think the FDA is also trying to represent themselves as advocates for the consumer who are trying to protect the public from evil meat products and evil lettuce. How is it that they can narrow down a specific brand of lettuce or chicken that supposedly made someone throw up, even though people get stomach illnesses for all kinds of reasons, but cannot seem to connect the dots when a healthy person drops dead right after getting a toxic injection as infallible proof that a shot is toxic?