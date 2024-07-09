July 8, 2024: So much for cracking down on illegal immigration from China. Yesterday, one week after the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a press release announcing the US government’s “crack down” on the immigration of undocumented Chinese nationals into America, the South China Morning Post debuted a film promoting the reasons why Chinese nationals should leave China; and how to exit China and get through the South American illegal smuggling routes to the United States.

The Chinese propaganda film educates current Chinese residents;

about what international flights and human smuggling ground routes to take throughout South America in order to illegally enter the United States,

on the top two US cities to go to find work and a community of Chinese nationals (in case you don’t speak English),

on what illegal immigrants need to tell US immigration officers in order to stay in the US (per the expert advice of a US immigration attorney featured in the film),

and how future Chinese generations will benefit from their sacrifice, illegal entry, and establishment of Chinese communities in the US.

WARNING: This Article is Filled with Spoiler Alerts