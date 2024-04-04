April 4, 2024: I originally published this article on the BioRevolution in June of last year. I still believe that billions of lives can be saved from the diseases, disabilities, infertility, and deaths that are being caused by the unregulated use of synthetic biotechnologies if; the mainstream or alternative media addresses the existence of the global synthetic biology industry and the unrestrained and criminal injection of mRNA gene editing nanoparticle technologies into billions of adults and children under the guise of “safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines.”

This article is free. Please share. Share

On January 3, 2024, Florida Surgeon General Ladapo called to stop the use of COVID-19 mRNA injections because they are gene editing technologies that can make permanent changes to the human genome. On January 11, 2024, world renowned scientist and doctors from Japan published a systemic reviewed of thousands of peer-reviewed publications and government data sets, concluding that the use of RNA-based nanoparticles are not only the greatest biological threat to human beings, but to all biological life forms. Texas is suing Pfizer for lying to Texans and the global citizens, claiming their mRNA injections were safe and effective. And a Florida Court is evaluating an emergency petition to have the mRNA nanoparticle injections prohibited in the state of Florida.

The China National GeneBank advertises in their 4-minute promotional video that China has collected the genetic data of billions of human beings and billions of other life forms for purposes of “the digitization of life” and “the development of sustainable human beings.”

Can Raising Awareness about Synthetic Biology and mRNA Nanoparticle Applications Save Lives?

June 23, 2023: Nanotechnology may be invisible to the human eye, but it is very real. The only reason why nanotechnology has grown into a global, multi-trillion-dollar industry that is slowly disabling and sterilizing humanity is because it has been kept as secret from global citizens.

Engineered nanoparticles are being used as weapons to injure us and our children through adulteration of our medications, supplements, food, water, as well as through the most potent delivery mechanism; in ‘vaccines.’

“Digital Implants in Humans For Medical Purposes”

In November 2020, experts in synthetic biology met through the Horizons Canada BioDigital Convergence webinar series to discuss, “The complete integration of biological and digital entities in which new hybrid forms of live are created through the integration of digital technologies in living systems.”

In regard to merging human beings with the digital world, the synthetic biology experts discuss a deeper dive into, “digital implants in humans for medical purposes in order to illustrate this category of biodigital convergence.” Specifically, the experts address the use of biodigital technologies, including the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines to merge human beings with digital technologies.

The ‘digital implants in humans for medical purposes’ are the electromagnetic nanoparticles found in the COVID-19 injections.

A November 18, 2022, article published in the journal for the American Chemical Society emphasizes that the mRNA lipid nanoparticles used in the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 injections are nanotechnologies that enter directly human cells to revolutionize RNA (aka - edit human DNA).

mRNA Nanoparticles Comprise Gold and Graphene

It’s common industry knowledge that the COVID-19 mRNA nanoparticles comprise metals, such as silver, gold, titanium, and graphene. This is not a conspiracy theory. The fact that the COVID-19 injections contain electromagnetic nanoparticles is well-known in the synthetic biology industry.

Pfizer’s engineered spike protein nanoparticles are incarnated with gold and graphene oxide molecules, which is why after being injected into a human body, they respond to external electromagnetic fields.

Similar to other engineered ‘coronavirus spike’ nanoparticles, the Pfizer ‘spike protein’ nanoparticles are biosynthetic life forms that can mimic viruses.

mRNA Nanoparticles Damage the Genetic Make-Up of Cells

mRNA engineered spike proteins are nanotechnologies that enter inside human cells and cause damage to the cells at the genetic level; across the cardiovascular, respiratory, renal (kidney), hepatic (liver), reproductive, and central nervous (brain) systems.

mRNA Gene Editing Nanoparticle Injections Used as Weapons are “NOT Vaccines” Just Because Global Governments Say So

While there are thousands of peer-reviewed publications discussing the toxicity of engineered nanoparticles leading to disease, disabilities, and death, Professor James Giordano has openly stated that engineered nanoparticles are neurological weapons and weapons of mass destruction, but that they could be deployed on civilians ‘for medical purposes’ and transparency (informed consent) may not be needed as to protect the intellectual property rights of the private medical sector.

Are Synthetic Biology and BioSurveillance the Future?

In April of 2020, Dr. Tara O’Toole, EVP of In-Q-tel, presented the Synthetic Biology and National Security: Risks and Opportunities, to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, stated: “The BioRevolution is really founded on several core technologies that I’m going to simplify greatly. But it is all about being able to read, write, and edit the code of life. Biology is essentially programmable. You can alter the sequence. You can add genes, you can remove genes, you can swap them around. It’s become very popular. …an RNA-based delivery method that allowed you to use RNA as a kind of platform to deliver new bits and pieces (of genetic sequences) inside the cell would be a game-changing inflection point in synthetic biology. And the COVID-19 pandemic is giving us a chance to test that out (in humans). Synthetic biology, biotechnologies are the future.”

Share

The Canadian government openly discusses the use of mRNA nanoparticle technologies for purposes of merging biological life (including humans) with digital technologies, including the ability of a biosurveillance system to track ‘viruses’ (aka humans) real-time.

The use of Bluetooth tracking technologies in the COVID-19 nanoparticle injections is documented in great detail in this article.

The executive branch of the US government is also using a ‘full-government approach’ to force the merger of human beings and all biological life forms with digital technologies per President Joe Biden’s September 12, 2022, Executive Order on Advancing Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Innovation, which declares;

“to develop genetic engineering technologies and techniques to be able to write circuitry for cells and predictably program biology in the same way in which we write software and program computers; unlock the power of biological data, including through computing tools and artificial intelligence…”

Now we know why sleepy Joe was so adamant about his vaccine mandates, in order to aggressively push this global Transhumanism agenda and Biodigital enslavement of human beings.

The use of COVID-19 mRNA injections to force the merger of the human body and mind with digital technologies is confirmed by Dr. Robert Malone in this interview with Glenn Beck.

While the body of evidence is clear that COVID-19 injections are not vaccines, but harmful (and sometimes lethal) engineered nanoparticles, Big Pharma and biotech are hiding behind an imaginary immunity shield because global governments and civilians continue to call the nanotechnology bioweapon shots ‘vaccines.’

We Must Unite

Nanotechnology is the one topic that must remain a secret in order to force a biodigital dystopia upon humanity.

If scientists, doctors, and attorneys continue to look for lab-made biological origins to explain a nanotechnology assault on the human species, humanity will be left in the dust.

mRNA ‘vaccines’ and ‘coronaviruses’ are advanced engineered nanoparticles. They are self-assembling nanotechnologies that develop from the nano size to the micro size to the scale of visible synthetic structures inside the human body, aka ‘white fibrous clots that do not not dissolve.’ See #diedsuddenly Follow Dr. Ana Mihalcea at Humanity United Now.

We must unite under truth and God. Pray that leaders will stop going along with the false narrative that ‘there is no nanotech’ out of fear of being cast out of the ‘leaders of the freedom movement’ or simply because they’re too prideful to admit they got something wrong.

May God save humanity.

Proverbs 16: 16-19

How much better to get wisdom than gold! And to get understanding is to be chosen rather than silver. The highway of the upright is to depart from evil. He who keeps his way preserves his soul. Pride goes before destruction, and a haughty spirit before a fall.

Better to be of a humble spirit with the lowly, than to divide the spoil with the proud.

The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS.

It’s time to stand boldly in the truth and share the intended harms of Ai neurotechnologies and engineered mRNA nanoparticles. Please share the documentary Final Days with friends, family, and leaders in your community.

Share

People often ask me for advice on supplements and medical treatments. I can’t make medical recommendations for you, but for me, I know that reducing the level of acid in your body and taking a supplement that contains zeolite can help remove toxic metals from your body. I personally use Pure Body Extract (Zeolite) to detox. I can personally attest to the benefits of this zeolite produce. You can order it here.

Ways to Support My Work

Mail: Karen Kingston/miFight Inc., 960 Postal Way #307, Vista, CA 92085

Buy me a coffee (Ko-fi)

Consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Subscribed

email: patriots@mifight.com

Get a FREE $99 Wellness Company Membership

You can keep a full armamentarium of prescriptions on-hand for bacterial, viral, or parasite infections through The Wellness Company. Use the code FREEMEMBER at checkout and SAVE $45.