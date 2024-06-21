Can Pfizer Claim Legal Immunity Due to the COVID-19 Emergency?
“In Texas they're arguing that they have immunity under a 2005 emergency act. If you were asked to do this stuff in an emergency situation, you're held immune. What's your thought on that?" - Reporter
June 21, 2024: During Attorney General Kris Kobach’s press briefing, announcing the Kansas lawsuit against Pfizer, a reporter inquired as to whether or not the PREP Act gave Pfizer immunity against all lawsuits.
Reporter: “In Texas they're arguing that they have immunity under a 2005 emergency act. If you were asked to do this stuff in an emergency situation, you're held immune or something. What's your thought on that?”
Kobach’s response is priceless.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Kingston Report to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.