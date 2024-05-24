BREAKING: Pfizer Announces $1.7 Billion in Severance Packages
With the BIOSECURE ACT being thwarted, Pfizer is decoupling from the US and European employment markets and moving their business investments and partnerships elsewhere, i.e. China.
May 23, 2024: With the BIOSECURE ACT being thwarted, American BioPharma companies are no longer worried about having their access to fast and cheap manufacturing out of China cut anytime soon.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Kingston Report to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.