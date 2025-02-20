February 20, 2025: NPR just reported that HHS ordered the CDC to stop the “Wild to Mild” flu vaccine campaign. All paid advertising was terminated last night. The CDC has been instructed to develop vaccine campaigns that are focused more on informed consent (aka, truthful and scientifically accurate information) and to not redefine the definition of a vaccine as a treatment for symptoms.

CDC Flu Campaign Redefined Flu Vaccines as a Treatment for Symptoms

Last November, The Kingston Report covered the ridiculous and misleading "Wild to Mild" flu vaccination campaign redefining flu vaccines as treatments that reduce the severity of symptoms (palliative therapies), instead of as vaccines that prevent infection.

Long story short, the CDC is openly promoting that the COVID-19 injections aren’t the only vaccines that are neither safe, nor effective at preventing infection or transmission, neither are the new flu vaccines.

Check Out These Ridiculous CDC Flu Vaccine Ads

