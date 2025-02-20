BREAKING: HHS Orders CDC to Stop "Wild to Mild" Flu Vaccine Campaign
HHS ordered the CDC to stop the “Wild to Mild” flu vaccine campaign. CDC has been instructed to focus more on informed consent (aka, truthful and scientifically accurate information).
February 20, 2025: NPR just reported that HHS ordered the CDC to stop the “Wild to Mild” flu vaccine campaign. All paid advertising was terminated last night. The CDC has been instructed to develop vaccine campaigns that are focused more on informed consent (aka, truthful and scientifically accurate information) and to not redefine the definition of a vaccine as a treatment for symptoms.
CDC Flu Campaign Redefined Flu Vaccines as a Treatment for Symptoms
Last November, The Kingston Report covered the ridiculous and misleading "Wild to Mild" flu vaccination campaign redefining flu vaccines as treatments that reduce the severity of symptoms (palliative therapies), instead of as vaccines that prevent infection.
Here’s an excerpt from the Kingston Report:
Long story short, the CDC is openly promoting that the COVID-19 injections aren’t the only vaccines that are neither safe, nor effective at preventing infection or transmission, neither are the new flu vaccines.
You can read the November 2024 Kingston Report here.
Check Out These Ridiculous CDC Flu Vaccine Ads
One step in the right direction. All prescription drug ads should be banned from advertisements IMHO. Glad to see RFK is on top of this.
Great news, for sure! Thanks for your effort in that Karen. 🙏