May 5, 2024: Each year I’m invited to attend a Synthetic Biology conference for industry. I was recently notified via email that thousands of industry experts from hundreds of Global BioPharma companies are meeting with each other and the US military to discuss this topic as the future of humanity.

Share

Despite the industry’s claims that scientists are re-writing all DNA for ‘remediation of disease and sustainable development’ (per my recent invitation) the true reasons are rampant god-like complexes and corporate greed. This is not a conspiracy theory. See for yourself.