September 29, 2024: I was thrilled when I received a message from Greg Hunter this past week requesting an interview. As usual, Greg and I had a dynamic discussion addressing the public health status of the COVID-19 mRNA injections in Florida, the annihilation of Pfizer’s liability shield, former NY Governor Andrew Cuomo’s House hearing, and the safety (or rather dangers) of all vaccines, including FluMist, ACAM2000, DryVaxx, and the measles, mumps, rubella (MMRII) vaccines.

You can view the full interview on USAwatchdog.com.

Feel free to share this FREE article. Share

It’s Insanity. FluMist is More Fierce than the Flu

Excerpt from summary article on USAwatchdog.com;

There is a new flu vaccine called FluMist that is a nasal spray. Astra Zeneca says this product is a “needle-free, self-administered vaccine.” Sounds harmless, but Kingston says there is a good chance you will get the flu from this product and then shed the flu to other people for 11 days, according to company data. Kingston says;

“You spray this up your nose and it infects you with a lab creation of the flu. What happens? You get the flu. . . . you get chills, abdominal pain and fever. Some children got fever of 104 degrees. . . . You are better off being exposed to the flu in nature. . . . This spray goes straight to your brain, and this is probably why some of the listed side effects are neurological side effects. Why would you deposit a “fierce” lab-created version of the flu directly up into your nasal passages? It’s insanity.”

This the link to the Kingston Report analysis on FluMist.

Trump Said What About the COVDI-19 Vaccines?

During a recent interview with Sharyl Attkinson, President Trump stated that he was mandated to deliver the COVID-19 vaccines. The Kingston Report on Trump and the Pfizer contract (including an excerpt from his interview) can be found here.

USAWatchdog.com Is an Excellent News Source

I strongly recommend subscribing to Greg Hunter’s USAwatchdog.com. He covers topics with guests that are not covered anywhere else. His recent interview with award-winning investigative journalist Alex Newman on the UN’s Pact for the Future contains critical information every global citizen needs to be aware of.

John 1:5-7

God is light. In Him there is no darkness at all. If we claim to have fellowship with Him and yet walk in the darkness, we lie and do not live out the truth. But if we walk in the light, as He is in the light, we have fellowship with one another, and the blood of Jesus, his Son, purifies us from all sin.

The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS.

Ways to Support My Work

Mail: Karen Kingston/miFight Inc., 960 Postal Way #307, Vista, CA 92081

Buy me a coffee (Ko-fi)

The Kingston Report is reader-supported. Consider becoming a paid subscriber to support me and my work.

Contact: I can be contacted at patriots@mifight.com.

Exclusive Offer: Save Over $100 with The Wellness Company

FREE Membership($99 Value) + $45 Off Prescription Kits

Use code FREEMEMBER for a FREE Membership

Just purchase your prescription or another product here. (such as Spike Support) and then purchase the annual membership for $99.99.

Use code KINGSTON10 to save 10%.

People often ask me for advice on supplements and medical treatments. I can’t make medical recommendations for you, but for me, I know that reducing the level of acid in your body and taking a supplement that contains zeolite can help remove toxic metals from your body. I personally use these products to detox (Pure Body Extract (Zeolite), Super Green Juice, Organic Super Fiber, Organic Super Protein) which you can order here.