April 9, 2025: Worldwide, the COVID-19 vaxx-injured were coerced and manipulated into thinking that they were doing the right thing by taking toxic and unproven COVID-19 mRNA shots. Throughout 2021, every state in the U.S. aggressively promoted the shots. Event though some states changed course later in 2023 and 2024, the damage has been done.

It is past time for state governments to take action to aid the injured with the medical help they need and deserve. No one deserves medical neglect while fighting to survive from following public health safety protocols from their state, which is why Heather Hudson is championing Cody’s Law all the way to the Florida State Senate with your help.

Heather is Cody’s mom.

What is Cody’s Law?

Cody’s Law is a bill that allows for expedited Medicare and Medicaid medical care to Floridians who require lifesaving or life-preserving care. Cody’s law follows the expedited medical care and treatment allotted for cancer patients under the Compassionate Allowances Act.

The Compassionate Allowances Act expedites Medicare and Medicaid insurance claims for patients with life-threatening diseases, such as cancer. Cody’s Law would allow vaxx-injured to receive this expedited coverage, instead of waiting up to 6 year for their medical claims to be reimbursed.

Image from CodysLaw.org.

A copy of Cody’s Law can be found here.

Cody's Law Pdf 150KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Cody and His Mom Need Help Getting Cody’s Law into Committee Hearing

Cody and his mom have spoken with many powerful politicians and media influencers, including RFK Jr., Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, and Tucker Carlson.

In March of 2025, Heather and 100 MAHA advocates arrived on the doorstep of every Florida senator and house representative and met with Dr. Ladapo.

Heather did this in an effort to get Cody’s law into committee review at the Florida State Senate, but no one could budge the healthcare chair, Colleen Burton. She has not returned Heather’s calls or emails, and walked straight past her without stopping, even though she knew Heather was present to discuss Cody’s Law.

Heather recently opened a case for Cody’s Law with the office of Governor DeSantis.

You Can Help Get Cody’s Law (Bill) into Committee Review

You can use your voice to help Cody and other injured victims in a powerful way.

1. Demand Colleen Burton to Allow Cody’s Law to Be Heard in Committee Review

You can email or call the Healthcare Facilities Committee Chair, Senator Colleen Burton to demand Cody’s law be reviewed by the healthcare committee.

Burton.Colleen.web@flsenate.gov

Phone 1: (850) 487-5012

Phone 2: (863) 413-1529

2. Contact Governor Ron DeSantis

Governor Ron Desantis is known as one of the strongest Republican governors in support medical freedom and MAHA policies. Florida was among the first states to reopen schools, drop mask mandates, and recommend against the use COVID-19 mRNA ‘vaccines’ in children, adults and the elderly.

Contact Governor Desantis and Casey Desantis and ask them to publicly support committee review and passing of Cody’s Law by the Florida State Senate. Request Governor Desantis recommend that all states adopt a similar law to provide medical aid for the vaxx-injured.

governorron.desantis@eog.myflorida.com

Phone 1: (850) 488-7146

Phone 2: (850) 717-9337

For the most recent updates on Cody’s law, please follow and support Cody’s mom, Heather Hudson on SubStack.

Ecclesiastes 5: 8

If you see the oppression of the poor, and the violent perversion of justice and righteousness in a province, do not marvel at the matter; for high official watches over high official, and higher officials are over them.

