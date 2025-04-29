2024 Vaccine Recall Underway for BioPharma Giant: CONFIDENTIAL Documents
When manufacturers are notified by healthcare providers that their vaccines cause increased rates of harmful effects, they typically conduct a voluntary recall before a FDA court-ordered seizure.
Article from October 28, 2024: When faulty, contaminated or highly reactogenetic* vaccines cause the injury or deaths of infants, children and/or adults, healthcare providers typically notify the manufacturers and recalls do happen and they happen fast.
*Reactogenic vaccines cause severe side effects that result in patients seeking medical attention, including doctor appointments, urgent care, emergency room visits, and hospitalizations.
A global vaccine manufacturer’s CONFIDENTIAL document for a major ongoing 2024 recall for U.S. vaccines that are aggressively and frequently used in infants 6 weeks to 15 months of age shows:
the very low threshold of reported injuries from healthcare providers to initiate a vaccine recall, and
how simple and streamlined a vaccine recall is.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Kingston Report to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.