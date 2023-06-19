June 18, 2023: In July of 2022 I began reporting on my analysis of Pfizer’s Phase-3 trial data of babies and toddlers from the ages of 6 months to 4 years old. If you have ever seen me report on this data, I typically get teared-up and sometimes need to stop recording. I don’t understand how a human being with a soul could have carried out these criminal experiments on babies and toddlers.

There Was NO Placebo.