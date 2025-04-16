April 16, 2025

Dear Friends,

I am in awe of the power of your prayers and heart-centered kindness. And I am so overwhelmed with the heart-felt gratitude I felt from the hundreds of messages and e-mails I received and the thousands of prayers.

Through your messages and prayers, I could feel your kindness and compassion in my heart.

You My Friends, Are Powerful and Kind

Your prayers and heart-centered kindness has miraculous healing powers. I can testify. My body went through a massive detox on Sunday evening.

When I awoke late Monday morning, the bacterial infection in my calf muscle seemed to be 99% cleared. I can confirm it is 100% cleared as of today.

Note: I have been taking a broad-spectrum antibiotic, which I have to attribute most of the clearing of the bacterial infection too, but there’s a lot more layers to what’s been attacking my systems.

Throughout Monday, Tuesday and today, my body continues to detox a large amount of toxins. Each day, hundreds of what appear to be pathogenic spirochetes, are expelled through my skin.

The speed at which my body is expelling these harmful pathogens is nothing short of a miracle. Your heart-centered kindness and prayers for healing, protection and strength healed me faster than what can be explained through medical intervention.

I have not sought medical treatment since Friday evening, and did not follow the medical advice given. I’ve been taking a broad-spectrum antibiotic for the skin infection upon my own accord.

CAUTION: Some Images May Be Graphic

In my opinion, the bacterial infection in my leg was a super-infection from other pathogens in my system. Although I do attribute the clearance of the bacterial infection primarily to the antibiotics, I can’t explain the miraculous healing of my skin.

See for yourself. This is nothing short of a miracle.

Right Shin

Other than cropping, these photos have not been edited at all.

Right Calf

Other than cropping, these photos have not been edited at all.

I say this is nothing short of a miracle, because although I have been exhausted the past few days, I can feel my body quickly regaining balance (homeostasis) despite the mass amounts of pathogens it is fighting and detoxing, as well as the high amount of EMF exposure in my environment (Yes, I measure EMFs).

There should be mass scarring and there will be none! You can’t see it in the above photos, but my right calf had a bruise around the center puncture (which is now gone) that was about the size of a quarter. It’s GONE. Praise God!

I cannot thank you all enough for your kindness, compassion, and the power of your prayers for healing, protection, restoration and strength. The images I posted are testimony of the power of heart-centered kindness and community prayer. Our Lord and Saviour a Jesus Christ of Nazareth was the greatest teacher of the power of community prayer:

Mathew 18:19-20

“Again, truly I tell you that if two of you on earth agree about anything they ask for, it will be done for them by my Father in heaven. For where two or three gather in my name, there am I with them.”

Amen! I thank you and love you all very much! Never forget how powerful you are.

With much love and gratitude - Karen Kingston

If You’d Like to Further Support My Work

Thank you for following and supporting me! It has been a long journey to the mass awakening by the American people that the COVID-19 mRNA injections are bioweapons that can only cause disease, disabilities and death.

Contact Information