World Renowned Cardiologist Died Suddenly
Family, friends and colleagues are devastated by the unexpected and sudden death of world renowned cardiologist, Jean-Philippe Collet, who died suddenly at his home at the age of 59.
December 26, 2023: Tragically, the world has unexpectedly lost another brilliant mind, compassionate soul, loving parent, inspirational teacher, and kind-hearted doctor. Internationally renowned cardiologist, Jean-Philippe Collet, Died Suddenly at his home on December 15, 2023, at the age of 59, leaving behind his wife, three children, and granddaughter…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Kingston Report to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.