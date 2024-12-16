December 16, 2024: During a recent interview with Brannon Howse, Nicolas Hulscher, Executive Director of the McCullough Foundation, Nicolas reported on the outbreak of a flu-like ‘Disease-X’ infecting 376 people in the Congo and killing over 70 people.

Brannon Howse’s response to Nick’s initial post on X was;

“I saw this the other day, Nick, and I thought ‘oh wow.’ A flu-like illness that kills that many. I mean ‘wow.’ What are your thoughts on all this? And what are your thoughts on what Dr. Peter (Hotez) who’s accused us of being the reason all these things are popping up because we’re anti-vaxx, ‘because these diseases all would have been cured if we got the vaxx.’ But I believe the diseases are in the vaxx!” - Brannon Howse, December 6, 2024

Brannon Howse is 100% correct. The pandemic ‘viruses’ are in the vaxx.

Pandemic Viruses Don’t Jump from Animals to Humans

During COVID-19, we were told that SARS-CoV-2 jumped from bats to humans directly or through an intermediate animal (a pangolin). This theory was nothing more than Chinese propaganda per the US House Oversight Committee’s December 4, 2024, Report on the CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC.

The Congressional report specifically states, “Apart from the initial mismanagement of the virus, the WHO produced a report on the origins of COVID-19 that did nothing but continue the CCP’s propaganda. The WHO attempted to organize an investigation into the origins of the virus, yet from the very beginning it was evident the CCP was completely in control.”

The Congressional report goes on to state, “The WHO Report’s conclusion included four hypotheses: that the virus jumped directly from animal to human; it spread via some (one not identified) intermediate animal; it was transmitted via the food chain, especially frozen products; or it came from a laboratory.696 These were concluded via a show of hands, in a room with Chinese counterparts—many of whom report directly to the CCP—that had already ruled out a lab accident and suggested the pandemic started somewhere outside of China. The theory that the virus came from a lab was voted as “extremely unlikely” and wasn’t recommended for further research.”

“Viruses” That Jump from Animals to Humans are Made in a Lab, Encapsulated in Nanoparticles, and Deployed Via Aerosol (Air), Food, or Surface Contamination

Per EcoHealth Alliance’s pitch to DARPA, the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’ was made in a lab using mRNA technology to create biosynthetic spike proteins (the ‘viruses’) and then incorporating the disease-causing spike proteins into nanoparticles.

Populations can be inoculated (infected) with the mRNA-spike protein nanoparticles via aerosol attacks, surface or skin-to-skin infection, and/or contamination of a population’s food supply with the mRNA nanoparticles.

Images of Zoonitc Viruses Jumping from Animals to Humans are Chinese and U.S. Intelligence Agency Propaganda

Vaccines Are the Desired Delivery Vehicles to Infect Animals and Humans with the H5N1 Flu and the Congo’s Disease-X ‘Viruses’

According to the October 10, 2024, FDA/WHO/CDC/VRBPAC/ASPR/BARDA meeting, the current flu vaccines being used in the Southern Hemisphere (i.e. Africa) contain H1N1, H3N2 and swine flu strains of the flu virus. These vaccines were manufactured by US manufacturers.

Please watch this 20-second video.

The 3 strains currently being used in flu vaccines in Africa are confirmed by this February 2024 WHO report.

The WHO is able to confirm the existence of these various flu strains by research being done out of there 150+ global influenza surveillance labs, including one base right on the border between the Congo and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, near where the Disease X flu-like outbreak took place.

As we are currently in the inter pandemic phase of the H5N1 bird flu pandemic, HHS and BARDA are currently manufacturing ‘inter-pandemic’ flu vaccines for the United States with the Southern Hemisphere trivalent H1N1, H5N1, and swine flu strains.

ASPR is also working with BARDA and the FDA to produce multi-dose H5N1 vaccines with Sanofi, GSK, and Sequiris for infants as young as 6 months old.

Neither the H5N1 vaccines nor the trivalent bird/swine flu vaccines have been released on the American public…yet.

HHS and the WHO are Predicting H5N1 Will Jump From Dairy Cows to Humans Causing a Pandemic and Public Health Emergency

Dr. Todd Davis from the CDC presented a map of US and EU dairy cows and birds (mostly chickens) infected with H5N1. Dr. Paul Offit explained at the end of Todd’s presentation that H5N1 simply has not evolved yet to infect humans and cause a pandemic.

Dr. Jerry Weir went on to explain that once the H5N1 pandemic is declared, the FDA (per the guidance of the WHO and VRBPAC (vaccines and related biologic products committee) would then fully approve flu vaccines that contain highly-disease causing, life-threatening, H5N1 flu strains, as well as other Southern Hemisphere flu strains to be used in adults, children and babies in the US and globally without receiving any safety, efficacy, or immunogenicity data first.

Determining whether or not the flu vaccines were life-saving or life-threatening would come after the shots have been used in millions of adults, children and infants world wide.

Brannon Howse is Right - The “Viruses” Are in the Vaccines

The title slide of Dr. Jerry Weir’s presentation is literally highly-disease causing, highly-deadly (pathogenic) bird flu virus-vaccines. (The highly deadly viruses are in the vaccines).

I don’t believe Dr. Weir accidentally spelled A.T.T.E.N.U.A.T.E.D. (weakened) as P.A.T.H.O.G.E.N.I.C.(disease-causing and deadly).

The Most Common Symptom of the H5N1 Flu is ‘No Symptoms at All”

Keep in mind, according to the CDC, the most common symptoms of sickness of the ‘highly-deadly’ H5N1 virus in animals and humans are very mild or no symptoms of sickness at all.

Both MSNBC and Bloomberg have a responsibility to the American people to immediately retract their blatantly false statements about the alleged “life-saving” pandemic flu vaccines.

Bloomberg and MSNBC also owe RFK Jr. an apology for ignorantly claiming that that the 2024-25 bird flu pandemic vaccines are “life-saving,” because the FDA stated on October 10, 2024, that the agency will determine if the pandemic vaccines are safe and effective, or may even be life-threatening, after the shots have been injected into millions of adults, children, and infants,

Ephesians 5:11-14

Have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness, but rather expose them. It is shameful even to mention what the disobedient do in secret. But everything exposed by the light becomes visible—and everything that is illuminated becomes a light.

