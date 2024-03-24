March 23, 2024: This past February, the WSJ published an exclusive article on Starlink’s military applications in Ukraine and disclosed Musk’s classified 2021, $1.8 billion Starshield contract with US intelligence agencies and the military.

“SpaceX is deepening its ties with U.S. intelligence and military agencies, winning at least one major classified contract and expanding a secretive company satellite program called Starshield for national-security customers.” - WSJ

“No One Can Hide” claims US intelligence agent

While Elon Musk is hailed as a national hero for defending our 1st amendment right to free speech on social media platforms, Musk has engaged with the Pentagon and the US Intelligence Spy Agencies to deploy a highly advanced, global satellite surveillance system that will coordinate with Starlink and SpaceX to spy on Americans and global civilians 24/7. Musk’s global surveillance system is called Starshield. “No one can hide,” was what one US intelligence agency source told REUTERS when describing Starshield’s capabilities.