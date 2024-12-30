December 29, 2024: Over the past 3 years, there have been multi-billion dollar battles over the royalty payments for the COVID-19 mRNA nanotechnology patents, patents such as this NIH patent for vaccine naonotechnology for use as a bioweapon….

There are thirty-two (32) mRNA technology and mRNA-related patents applicable across the 157 industrial countries (PCT) including the United States, China, India and European countries.

Last year, Moderna paid the NIH $400 million for use of just ONE (1) of their patents, and then the NIH pushed Moderna to sue Pfizer (on their behalf).

Example NIH mRNA ‘Vaccine’ Royalty Agreement

The only reason why companies, governments, and individuals file a patent is because they expect to get a payout some day. And in the case of the COVID-19 mRNA nanotechnology patents, the payouts should be HUGE. The example royalty rate in the NIH mRNA Vaccine agreement is 8% on NET sales.

As Pfizer generated approximately $87 billion in revenue from 2021-2023 COMIRNATY (COVID-19 mRNA ‘vaccine’) sales, per the example NIH royalty agreement (and assuming a 25% cost of goods sold), Pfizer would owe the NIH more than $5 billion in royalty payments, but they don’t. Why?

Because every COVID-19 mRNA bioweapon vaccine manufacturer entered into a royalty agreement with the NIH to pay royalties on their numerous mRNA vaccine bioweapon technology patents….except for Pfizer.