May 29, 2025: Jeff Dornik, Matt Couch and I discuss why both MAHA and the BioPharma industry were confused by RFK Jr.'s announcement that the CDC has stopped recommending the COVID shots for ‘healthy adults and children.’

We dig deep into how the mRNA nanoparticle industry started, how DARPA converted nanotechnology weapons into a multi-trillion dollar ‘healthcare sector,’ and who’s calling the shots at Health & Human Services (HHS) and in the rest of the Federal government.

You watch the full interview on Maverick Broadcasting on X, Unsanctioned on Rumble or listen to the Unsanctioned Podcast on Spotify.

Share this FREE Kingston Report! TRUTH WINS. Share

Why the Confusion Around Secretary Kennedy’s X Video?

Because the CDC website is literally still recommending the COVID shots for everyone, including babies, children, adults and pregnant women, ‘healthy’ or otherwise.

Share

No One Knows What This Was About

On Tuesday, Health & Human Services (HHS) Secretary Kennedy (RFK Jr.) announced on X that, “As of today, the COVID vaccine for healthy children and healthy pregnant women has been removed from the CDC recommended immunization schedule.”

Industry was confused because literally nothing changed. It was all theatre.

HHS Did NOT Issue an Official Government Press Release

Not only, was no one from the CDC’s leadership in the press video on the alleged changes to the CDC recommendations for the COVID-19 injections, but neither HHS, nor the FDA nor the CDC issued an official press statement.

The FDA did issue a press statement on moving forward with the production of the 2025-2026 FDA-approved COVID-19 booster formulations despite major public pushback with nearly 100,000 comments being submitted to the COVID-19 Booster FDA Advisory Committe.

Medicaid Is Still Providing Reimbursement for the COVID Shots

Secretary Kennedy did not mention if the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and other insurance providers would continue to cover the COVID shots for all patients. Since the FDA did not revoke the authorization for children under the age of 12 or revoke the FDA approvals, nothing has changed in regard to US residents having access to getting the shots. Doctors who are “pro-COVID shots” can still push the shots to their patients and be reimbursed.

Enough With the Theatre, Recall the Shots

We are well past the threshold for the FDA to issue a Class 1 recall for the COVID-19 injections. According to 21 CFR § 7.41, the FDA has the authority to issue a Class 1 recall when any disease or injuries have already occurred from the use of the product.

James 2:24

You see that a person is considered righteous by what they do and not by faith alone.

If You’d Like to Further Support My Work

Contact Information

email: patriots@mifight.com Mail: Karen Kingston - 1700 Aviara Parkway #130063 - Carlsbad, CA 92013

90-Day Supply of Prescription Parasite Cleanse Combo

The Wellness Company is now offering a 90-day supply of the Parasite Cleanse Combo of ivermectin + mebendazole. You can save $90 (15%) with the code BEWELL15 at checkout.

The Wellness Company - be well.