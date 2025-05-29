The Kingston Report

KFH
4h

I'm thinking RFKJr is working at breaking the back of big Pharma over time by forcing them to put black box warnings on the deadly injections and stopping them from advertising while limiting them from injecting babies, children and pregnant women. While this is going on all the idiots that have been all about injections might actually wake up so there will be less and less resistance to his eventual plan to get rid of this poison. Had he gone in and simply banned the shots all the usual resistance could have de railed him entirely so he could accomplish nothing. Maybe I'm wrong but there is serious power and money involved and he has to deal with the reality of that if he is to have any chance at all to stop this nightmare. Maybe I'm wrong but its something to think about

Marago
3h

When you know, you know!

Husband schooled in microbiology and Zoology, knew in 12/2019 that architecture of the so-called “virus” was man-made. Lies, lies, and more lies about Bat caves. U.S has dirty hands. So easy to blame it on China though.

Ah, yes, what about all the patents for this from years and years ago. (Dr. David Martin).

What about someone you know, former US Military officer, MD and practicing Veterinarian did Gof research for DOD in the 1980’s. Begs the question, offense or defense, or what else? Ponder Event 201 held in September 2019 — “pandemic” protocols. It’s not “if” this happens, but “when” (as planned) it does happen.

What about those we know, healthy and robust, until the “shot”, now in steep decline.

This is a Bioweapon combined with psychological warfare on humanity. (Read Mattias Desmet)

Some three-letter agency needs to completely abandon any and all use of this shot. Period. That is the only action that will be deemed “safe and effective” for humanity. Furthermore, ban mRNA usage because it is “gene editing”.

