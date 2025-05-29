Who's Calling the Shots at HHS?
Both MAHA and the BioPharma industry were confused by RFK Jr.'s announcement that the CDC has stopped recommending the COVID shots for ‘healthy adults and children,' here's why.
May 29, 2025: Jeff Dornik, Matt Couch and I discuss why both MAHA and the BioPharma industry were confused by RFK Jr.'s announcement that the CDC has stopped recommending the COVID shots for ‘healthy adults and children.’
We dig deep into how the mRNA nanoparticle industry started, how DARPA converted nanotechnology weapons into a multi-trillion dollar ‘healthcare sector,’ and who’s calling the shots at Health & Human Services (HHS) and in the rest of the Federal government.
You watch the full interview on Maverick Broadcasting on X, Unsanctioned on Rumble or listen to the Unsanctioned Podcast on Spotify.
Why the Confusion Around Secretary Kennedy’s X Video?
Because the CDC website is literally still recommending the COVID shots for everyone, including babies, children, adults and pregnant women, ‘healthy’ or otherwise.
No One Knows What This Was About
On Tuesday, Health & Human Services (HHS) Secretary Kennedy (RFK Jr.) announced on X that, “As of today, the COVID vaccine for healthy children and healthy pregnant women has been removed from the CDC recommended immunization schedule.”
Industry was confused because literally nothing changed. It was all theatre.
HHS Did NOT Issue an Official Government Press Release
Not only, was no one from the CDC’s leadership in the press video on the alleged changes to the CDC recommendations for the COVID-19 injections, but neither HHS, nor the FDA nor the CDC issued an official press statement.
The FDA did issue a press statement on moving forward with the production of the 2025-2026 FDA-approved COVID-19 booster formulations despite major public pushback with nearly 100,000 comments being submitted to the COVID-19 Booster FDA Advisory Committe.
Medicaid Is Still Providing Reimbursement for the COVID Shots
Secretary Kennedy did not mention if the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and other insurance providers would continue to cover the COVID shots for all patients. Since the FDA did not revoke the authorization for children under the age of 12 or revoke the FDA approvals, nothing has changed in regard to US residents having access to getting the shots. Doctors who are “pro-COVID shots” can still push the shots to their patients and be reimbursed.
Enough With the Theatre, Recall the Shots
We are well past the threshold for the FDA to issue a Class 1 recall for the COVID-19 injections. According to 21 CFR § 7.41, the FDA has the authority to issue a Class 1 recall when any disease or injuries have already occurred from the use of the product.
James 2:24
You see that a person is considered righteous by what they do and not by faith alone.
I'm thinking RFKJr is working at breaking the back of big Pharma over time by forcing them to put black box warnings on the deadly injections and stopping them from advertising while limiting them from injecting babies, children and pregnant women. While this is going on all the idiots that have been all about injections might actually wake up so there will be less and less resistance to his eventual plan to get rid of this poison. Had he gone in and simply banned the shots all the usual resistance could have de railed him entirely so he could accomplish nothing. Maybe I'm wrong but there is serious power and money involved and he has to deal with the reality of that if he is to have any chance at all to stop this nightmare. Maybe I'm wrong but its something to think about
When you know, you know!
Husband schooled in microbiology and Zoology, knew in 12/2019 that architecture of the so-called “virus” was man-made. Lies, lies, and more lies about Bat caves. U.S has dirty hands. So easy to blame it on China though.
Ah, yes, what about all the patents for this from years and years ago. (Dr. David Martin).
What about someone you know, former US Military officer, MD and practicing Veterinarian did Gof research for DOD in the 1980’s. Begs the question, offense or defense, or what else? Ponder Event 201 held in September 2019 — “pandemic” protocols. It’s not “if” this happens, but “when” (as planned) it does happen.
What about those we know, healthy and robust, until the “shot”, now in steep decline.
This is a Bioweapon combined with psychological warfare on humanity. (Read Mattias Desmet)
Some three-letter agency needs to completely abandon any and all use of this shot. Period. That is the only action that will be deemed “safe and effective” for humanity. Furthermore, ban mRNA usage because it is “gene editing”.