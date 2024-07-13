July 13, 2024: In her bizarre and baffling dissenting opinion on the recent Supreme Court Ruling of Corner Post vs. The Federal Reserve, Justice Jackson explains how well-established federal agency rules that made certain industries ‘untouchable’ (such as the mRNA and vaccine industries) will now be “upended in ways previously unimaginable…and claims that lacked merit a year ago are suddenly up for grabs.”

I recently appeared on Joe Oltmann’s Conservative Daily Podcast to discuss the recent 5-3 Supreme Court ruling on Corner Post vs. The Federal Reserve.

“Claims that lacked merit a year ago are suddenly up for grabs.”

You can watch the full interview on Rumble . “The discerning reader will know that the Court has handed down other decisions this Term that likewise invite and enable a wave of regulatory challenges—decisions that carry with them the possibility that well-established agency rules will be upended in ways that were previously unimaginable. Doctrines that were once settled are now unsettled and claims that lacked merit a year ago are suddenly up for grabs.”

Justice Barrett points out that Justice Jackson’s insinuation that the intent of Congress in passing laws is to enable federal agencies to dictate the laws of our society in order to protect the corporations that they regulate, NOT the American people, sounds baffling and bizarre. That is unless, Justice Jackson actually “believes that the Code of Federal Regulations is full of substantively illegal regulations.”

Where Did Justice Jackson Come Up with These Bizarre Arguments?

Justice Jackson’s “opinion” seems to be heavily inspired by a December 2023 amicus curiae filed by attorney Nicolas Sansone of Washington D.C.'s Public Citizen Litigation Group.

I recommend reading Justice Jackson Warns Congress for more insights on how this ruling will affect the vaccine and mRNA industries, as well as the structure and power of the departments of Heatlh & Human Services (CDC, FDA, NIH, NIAID, BARDA).

You can view the full interview on Rumble.

James 2:4-6

Have you not discriminated among yourselves and become judges with evil thoughts? Listen, my dear brothers and sisters; has not God chosen those who are poor in the eyes of the world to be rich in faith and to inherit the kingdom he promised those who love Him? But you have dishonored the poor. Is it not the rich who are exploiting you? Are they not the ones who are dragging you into court?

The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS.

