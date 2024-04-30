April 30, 2024: Millions of Americans have suffered injuries, diseases, and death from the COVID-19 injections, and yet no one in the US government is doing anything to stop the criminal use of mRNA gene editing technologies on innocent adults and children. Even the 5th and 9th circuit courts are turning their backs on the U.S. Constitution and human rights, including children’s right to life.

Please share this valuable information. Share

In Children Health’s Defense writ of certiorari petition to the U.S. Supreme Court, attorney Robert Barnes recounts, “Reeling from the moral horror of the Nazi regime, and its enthusiastic embrace of eugenics, American jurists led the way in reestablishing the Constitutional order by invalidating eugenics-era precedents and by instituting the Nuremberg Code of 1947. The right to bodily autonomy has guided the standards governing all matters of medical care concerning the state. The Nuremberg Code-derived governance of medical authority in the U.S. and elsewhere reversed the eugenics- era precedents, empowered individuals with a meaningful participatory role in their own medical care, and empowered democratic oversight, judicial supervision, and procedural safeguards on the medical regulatory process. It enshrined informed consent as the ethical foundation of modern medicine and a fundamental human liberty so universal that courts acknowledge it as a peremptory norm.

Concern over uninformed, nonconsensual, and pharmacological failures haunts the history of rushed drugs, biologics and negligent courts. From Tuskegee to the military, from the foster homes of young women to Indian health care services on reservations, from facilities for the mentally ill to jails for women, the least powerful and most trusting have been horrendously victimized by government medical experimentation, without recourse or remedy. Deceptive denial of syphilis treatment, forced sterilizations, testing of radioactive ingredients on unwitting patients, psychological experimentation on unsuspecting students (such as the MK-Ultra type testing on Ted Kaczynski at Harvard), the LSD testing on government employees, the chemical testing over San Francisco or in New York City subways, the mustard gas secret tests on drafted soldiers–history has taught us that government must be reined in lest it treat its citizenry as rats in a cage or guinea pigs for experimentation.

“These examples pale in comparison to the mass experimentation that the FDA is currently facilitating on infants, toddlers, and young children globally with an experimental mRNA vaccine.” - Attorney Robert Barnes

Using mRNA to Control the Genetics of the Population

Eugenics is a set of beliefs and practices that aim to improve the genetic quality of a human population. Historically, eugenicists have attempted to alter human gene pools by excluding people and groups judged to be inferior or promoting those judged to be superior.

Per the NIH, “The most well-known application of eugenics occurred in Nazi Germany in the lead up to World War II and the Holocaust. The Nazi German racial state between 1933 and 1945 used its resources to “cleanse” the German people and the Nazi state of those they deemed “unworthy of life.”

The WHO, FDA, U.S. Government, and China Have Acted with Unrestrained Power and Engaged in Unlawful Acts Violating Human Rights

China has strategically partnered with U.S. and international regulatory agencies and US BioPharma companies to manipulate the masses and their governments, to not only accept the use of mRNA gene editing bioweapons on healthy adults and children, but to demand they be praised and accepted. Per a 2020 Congressional Report, “the Chinese government is shaping and subverting the international governance system to align with Beijing’s own principles, which are directly opposed to universal values and individual rights.Beijing uses economic leverage to secure other countries’ support for these alternative values in the UN and other organizations (i.e. the WHO) while exploiting leadership roles in UN agencies (i.e. the WHO) to promote Chinese foreign policy objectives.”

The report specifically noted that China’s military is manipulating and suppressing information across “civilian information systems (smart devices, social media platforms, news platforms, computers, etc.), likely including those built by Chinese companies.”

What Will Happen to America if US BioPharma Continues Using mRNA Unchecked?

Millions of Americans have suffered injuries, diseases, and death from the COVID-19 injections, and yet no one in the US government is doing anything to stop the criminal use of mRNA gene editing technologies on innocent adults and children. This makes me wonder if it will even dawn on the U.S. Supreme Court that all Americans will be deemed ‘unworthy of life,’ if they don’t take immediate action to stop this eugenics war being led by China and the US medical industrial complex.

“Underestimating Beijing’s intent to revise the international order based on its current capabilities risks delaying a response until it is already too late to preserve the liberal international order that has allowed the unprecedented flourishing of human life and freedoms for the last three quarters of a century.” - Commissioners, U.S.-China Security Review, December 2020

Hosea 4:6

My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge.

Because you have rejected knowledge,I also will reject you from being priest for Me;

Because you have forgotten the law of your God, I also will forget your children.

The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS.

If You’d Like to Further Support My Work

Mail: Karen Kingston/miFight Inc., 960 Postal Way #307, Vista, CA 92085

Contact: I can be contacted via email at patriots@mifight.com.

The Wellness Company - be well.

FREE Membership($99 Value) + $45 Off Prescription Kits

Just purchase any product here. (such as Spike Support) and then purchase the annual membership fo $99.99. Use code KINGSTON at checkout, and then enter FREEMEMBER and you’ll get the $99.99 membership for FREE plus additional discounts.

People often ask me for advice on supplements and medical treatments. I can’t make medical recommendations for you, but for me, I know that reducing the level of acid in your body and taking a supplement that contains zeolite can help remove toxic metals from your body. I personally use Pure Body Extract (Zeolite) to detox. I can personally attest to the benefits of this zeolite produce. You can order it here.