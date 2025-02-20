February 20, 2025: Vigilant News covered The Kingston Report’s most recent article, “Pfizer and Science 'Don't Agree' with RFK Jr. or U.S. Government Data.”

Image: VNN. Feb. 19.2025

The VNN article quotes Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla during his recent interview with CNBC when he was asked point blank if agreed with RFK Jr. that there aren’t any good safety studies for vaccines, and more specifically, the COVID-19 vaccines.

Read the full article on VNN or at The Kingston Report.

