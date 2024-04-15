April 14, 2024: In November of 2002 (more than 20 years ago), Michael Crichton was interviewed by Charlie Rose to discuss his book Prey and the dangers of self-replicating biosynthetic pathogens (or what we call genetically modified viruses), gene editing, and the dangers of highly advanced biotechnologies.

“If there was some kind of a virus that interfered with the photosynthesis in enough plants, everything’s gone. The biosphere is essentially wiped out.” - Michael Crichton

“I certainly hope it’s not possible.”

Michael Crichton was referring to self-replicating biosynthetic ‘viruses’ that could infect plants and hijack the photosynthesis process. Please see this 2022 report on self-replicating biosynthetic pathogens being bred into plants to hijack the photosynthesis process.

Lettuce Virus X, or what we call “mRNA Vaccine Lettuce” includes mRNA viruses that hijack the chloroplasts of green plants to produce highly infectious pathogens instead of oxygen. Please see this report of the China National GeneBank Plant Databases and Lettuce Virus X.

"If You Don't Understand the Science, You're Not Going to Be Able to Make Informed Decisions."

Colossians 2: 1-4

“I want you to know how hard I am contending for you and for all who have not met me personally. My goal is that they may be encouraged in heart and united in love, so that they may have the full riches of complete understanding, in order that they may know the mystery of God, namely, Christ, in whom are hidden all the treasures of wisdom and knowledge. I tell you this so that no one may deceive you by fine-sounding arguments.”

