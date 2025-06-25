June 24, 2025: One June 20, 2025, REUTERS reported that, “The U.S. Department of Agriculture is considering a potential plan to vaccinate poultry against bird flu for the first time that includes evaluating how it would affect exports, the agency told Reuters this week.”

REUTERS reported:

“The USDA pledged to spend up to $100 million on research into vaccines and other therapies to combat bird flu after prices spiked…USDA and industry officials are pursuing a more solid, written plan to potentially show importers to gauge whether vaccinations would limit trading. Industry members expect the agency to complete the plan in July.”

Dr. Craig Rowles, Vice President of the egg company, Versovo, told REUTERS that the USDA H5N1 plan will vaccinate baby chicks, followed by a booster shot and then testing of flocks every few weeks. Dr. Rowles said, “Flocks that test positive would still be culled under the proposal …and likely be important to importers seeking to avoid the virus.”

H5N1 Surveillance and Vaccination Plan Includes Egg-Laying Chickens, Poultry Chickens, Turkeys, Ducks, Cows and Goats

Feb. 13. 2025: Mass Vaccination of Egg-Laying Chickens Jeopardizes the Entire US Poultry and Egg Market

On February 13, 2025, USDA Secretary Rollins convened a briefing on avian flu and reviewed options for a comprehensive strategy to combat Avian flu and lower the price of eggs, including bold innovations, (such as mass vaccination of poultry chickens and egg-laying chickens).

That same day, Senators Steve Womack (R–AR) and Roger Wicker (R–MS), co-chairs of the Congressional Chicken Caucus, warned USDA Secretary Rollins against vaccinating against highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI - aka H5N1 bird flu), as it would jeopardize the entire poultry export market (egg layers, turkeys, broilers, and ducks).

The Congressmen wrote:

“The problem is that most U.S. trading partners do not recognize countries that vaccinate as free of HPAI (H5N1 bird flu) due to concerns that vaccines can mask the presence of the virus. Therefore, U.S. trading partners do not accept exports from countries that vaccinate, either for specific product categories, regions that vaccinate, or for all poultry from the country. In other words, if an egg-laying hen in Michigan is vaccinated for HPAI (H5N1 bird flu), the U.S. right now would likely be unable to export an unvaccinated broiler chicken from Mississippi.”

Feb. 18. 2025: Bi-Partisan Letter Asserts Congress Will Support USDA Plan to Mass-Vaccinate Poultry Market

Five (5) days later, in a 3-page letter signed by 23 Congressmen, including; John Fetterman (D-PA), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), John Cornyn (R-TX), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Ted Budd (R-NC), Todd Young (R-IN), David McCormick (R-PA), Roger Marshall, M.D. (R-KS), Bernie Moreno (R-OH), and Jerry Moran (R-KS), et al., the Congressmen assert that they support an ‘aggressive vaccination strategy’ for birds and cows, as well as increased biodigital surveillance and control of US livestock.

“An aggressive, forward-looking strategy for vaccination in affected species, including the acquisition of vaccine stockpiles, field trials of vaccines, the development of more practical methods of vaccine administration, and outreach to trading partners to ensure trade is not significantly impacted and that they understand the need for vaccines and abide by international standards for maintaining trade;”

Increased biodigitial surveillance and control of US livestock and food supply with, “An HPAI (H5N1 Bird Flu) Strategic Initiative to engage experts within industry, universities and government to expand knowledge and develop novel methods of prevention, detection and response;”

The February 18, 2025, letter goes on to request that the USDA increase the reimbursement to egg farmers in case their chickens need to be culled as part of the mass surveillance and vaccination program or just die during this dangerous national experiment on US livestock.

H5N1 Surveillance and Vaccination Plan Includes Cows and Goats

The 23 Senators also called on Rollins to expedite measures to control the movement of dairy livestock that are being tested for H5N1.

Keep in mind, the most common symptom of the ‘highly-pathogenci’ H5N1 bird flu in cows and dairy workers is ‘no symptoms at all,’ per the CDC’s November 7, 2024, press conference.

Here’s the cartoon version.

April 9. 2025: Congress Asks USDA to Expand H5N1 Surveillance and Vaccine Program and COMPENSATION to Turkey and Dairy Farmers

On April 9th, Congress sent another bipartisan letter to USDA Secretary Rollins requesting that she expand the H5N1 livestock surveillance, vaccination, and reimbursement program to also include turkeys and dairy cows…

...even though surveillance of the cows began in May of 2024.

Feb. 26, 2025: USDA Announces $1 Billion Program to Combat Avian Flu in Chickens

The letter references the USDA’s February 26, 2025, announcement to invest up to $1 billion to combat avian flu and reduce egg prices. The announcement emphasized that the USDA will be ‘hyper-focused on a targeted strategy for new generation vaccines and other innovative solutions,’ with up to $100 million invested in this area for egg-laying chickens.

The H5N1 Endgame Isn’t About Mass Vaccination of US Livestock; It’s Extermination of US Livestock Forcing Americans to Accept Lab-Grown Organisms Falsely Referred to as “Meat, Poultry, Eggs and Milk”

On May 11, 2023, I attended a virtual venture capital conference call for synthetic biology (SynBio) companies and learned an awful lot (emphasis on awful) about the reality of the biosynthetic world that is quickly evolving around us and in us.

One of the more shocking statements made by a guest speaker at the virtual SynBio conference was;

“With the beauty of synthetic biology, we have eggs without chickens and beef without cows.”

Synthetic biology (synbio) is the subset of the BioTech industry that is dedicated to the genetic editing of all biological life forms, and more specifically the encoding or integrating of genetic material from one species into another, as well as integrating inorganic materials (i.e. metals, plastics) into biological life forms.

“Synthetic Biology and Farming Go Together Like Oil and Water”

During the VC conference call, the moderator discussed how farmers did not care if synthetic biology could create drought-resistant crops and that ranchers did not care that synthetic meat can be grown without worrying about supply chain or distribution of meat, pork or chicken. The moderator stated that ranchers and farmers were strongly opposed to synthetic biology. ‘SynBio and farming go together like oil and water’ were his exact words.

The moderator went on to explain that these industries were opposed to SynBio basically because they are not intelligent enough to understand the science and the benefits. He stated that there’s going to have to be a strong ‘environmental push’ to force the ‘transition’ to biosynthetic meat, vegetables and fruits, and a rebranding of the ‘use of words.’ Another term for the ‘rebranding of the use of words’ is lying.

That conference was more than 2 years ago. The biopharma industrial complex’s ‘2018-2023 environmental push’ to get farmers to adopt synthetic biology failed. Now the US government is resorting to straight up lies and bribery of US farmers.

Contact Your Congressmen

The “H5N1 mass surveillance and vaccination plan” is a plan to exterminate US livestock, create a government-induced food shortage, and force citizens to accept new lab-grown species our government calls “meat” or “vegetarian meat.”

Please contact your elected Senators and House Representative on this website and tell them you are opposed USDA Secretary Rollins plan to mass vaccinate US chickens and cows.

Luke 12: 1-2

“Beware of the leaven of the Pharisees, which is hypocrisy. For there is nothing covered that will not be revealed, nor hidden that will not be known. Therefore, whatever you have spoken in the dark will be heard in the light, and what you have spoken in the ear in inner rooms will be proclaimed on the housetops.”

