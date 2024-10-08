October 7, 2024: The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) declared war on the United States of America and all democratic-rules-based nations years ago, but the CCP’s 5th generation warfare is a type of warfare that does not require the firing of bullets or deployment of bombs.

COVID-19 and CCP Warfare

History will likely record the COVID-19 biological weapons, combined with the economic, social, political, psychological and ideological warfare tactics launched under the guise of ‘public health safety,’ as the most devastating tactics deployed on Americans and freedom-loving global civilians to date.

These 5th generation warfare tactics not only convinced the majority of Americans to willingly abandoned their individual human rights, such as voluntarily masking outdoors and placing themselves and their children under a form of house arrest, but demanded others in their communities do the same.

Many Americans heartlessly complied in denying children the right to education or even healthcare if a child would not wear a mask or be injected with an experimental gene-editing technology that contains a known biological weapon (the SARS-2 mRNA ‘spike protein’).

In Other Words… “Screw Your Freedom” America

Remember Arnold Schwarzenegger’s infamous 90-second lecture, “Screw Your Freedom,” declaring that the enforcement of unlawful authoritarian public health policies supersede Americans’ liberties and freedoms under the Constitution.

There is a virus here. It kills people and the only way we prevent it is: get vaccinated, wear masks, do social distancing, washing your hands all the time, and not just to think about, ‘Well my freedom is being kind of disturbed here.’ No. Screw your freedom."

Be Careful What You Wish For Arnold

This speech epitomizes the CCP’s goal to have Americans not only accept, but to embrace the CCP’s authoritarian governance that exerts power for the sake of dominance and cruelty and has no regards for an individual’s human rights.

Per a 2020 Congressional Report on US national security threats;

“The Chinese government is shaping and subverting the international governance system to align with Beijing’s own principles, which are directly opposed to universal values and individual rights. It desires for other countries to accept if not praise its authoritarian, single-party governance model as a superior alternative to liberal democracy and seeks to export elements of its model. If Beijing succeeds in normalizing its views of governance, the result could undermine individual rights around the world.”

US and Global Lawmakers Say “NO MORE” to the CCP

The House Select Committee on the CCP announced that both Republican and Democratic members of Congress joined the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC).

IPAC is an alliance of lawmakers from governments around the world “united in the belief that only by standing together and demanding accountability from China, will democratic countries uphold the rules-based system.”

In other words, the “globalists” that want us to “own nothing and be happy” have a home… Beijing, China. Beijing has deployed its authoritarian policies and 5th generation war tactics stripping away the rights of citizens from around the world under the guise of ‘technological advancements,’ ‘economic competition’ and ‘global public health policies.’

Global Alliance to Stop China's Rise Against Democratic-Based Nations

Government officials from eastern, western, and African nations are uniting to confront China’s rise to overtake and overthrow democratic-based nations by;

exposing the CCP’s 5th generation warfare tactics,

passing laws to stop the adoption of CCP policies and mandates, and

joining forces to create a unified power that can stand against the CCP.

For China to Succeed, America Must First Be Destroyed

One of the most poignant stories my friend and colleague Mel K often tells in her speeches is;

“President Trump is well-known for saying ‘They’re after you, I’m just in the way.’ But I’m here to tell you that they’re after all global citizens and America is in the way.” - Mel K

America First vs. First Destroy America

Today, Ginger and Dr. Peter Breggin published another Pulitzer Prize worthy article, “America First vs. First Destroy America.”

Per the article, “Why has so much worldwide, organized effort been poured into the First Destroy America movement that nearly half of Americans are unwittingly supporting it? The answer is clear — America First has always stood in the way of every totalitarian effort to create a global empire.”

Is There Hope for America and Democratic-Rules-Based Societies?

Yes. Yes there is. As I said in my October 2021 interview with Brannon Howse, the only way China or some other global power could take-out America and our Constitutional rights and ideologies is if the American government, military and people agreed to voluntarily destroy our military, our economy, our communities, our property, our rights, and our posterity (our children).

While American communities and other democratic-rules-based societies were manipulated and deceived into committing mass self-destruction during COVID-19, citizens and lawmakers around the world are uniting to take a stand for nationalism and democratic-values and against a new global governance controlled by the CCP and its corporate allies.

“Underestimating Beijing’s intent to revise the international order based on its current capabilities risks delaying a response until it is already too late to preserve the liberal international order that has allowed the unprecedented flourishing of human life and freedoms for the last three quarters of a century.” - Commissioners, U.S.-China Security Review, December 2020

Romans 5: 1-4

We have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ, through whom we have gained access by faith into this grace in which we now stand. And we boast in the hope of the glory of God. Not only so, but we also glory in our sufferings, because we know that suffering produces perseverance; perseverance, character; and character, hope.The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS. If You’d Like to Further Support My Work

