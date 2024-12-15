Two Bold Predictions for the U.S. BioPharma Industry During Trump's 1st 100 Days
The December 4, 2024, Mar-a-lago meeting with BioPharma execs wasn't about curing cancer. It was about cutting ties with China and pulling the mRNA shots off of the market.
December 14, 2024: Greg Hunter and I sat down to discuss December 4, 2024, Mar-a-lago meeting with BioPharma execs and what’s in store for Pfizer and the U.S. BioPharma industry during the first 100 days of the Trump administration after RFK Jr. becomes Secretary of Health & Human Services (HHS).
Two (2) Predictions Based on US Law, Government Documents & Industry Reports
1. The COVID-19 mRNA Shots Will Be Pulled within Less Than 100 Days
RFK Jr. will issue an order to recall the COVID-19 injections within 72 hours of taking office or being confirmed.
Pfizer, Moderna, and all other manufacturers will immediately initiate a ‘voluntary recall’ of all COVID-19 injections in the US and around the globe'.
All COVID-19 shots will be removed from the U.S. within 30 days of RFK Jr. being confirmed, the majority of which will be removed within 10 days of the order.
Why Will the COVID-19 Shots Be Pulled Within 100 Days (or less)?
It’s RFK Jr.’s responsibility under the law to pull vaccines off the market that unsafe and ineffective based on passive and active surveillance data.
Congress likely already pulled the COVID-19 disease, disabilities, and death data per the December 4th Coronavirus report.
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla wasn’t invited to the December 4th Mar-a-lago meeting to talk about curing cancer, he was there to talk about the mRNA shots and Pfizer’s partnerships with Chinese manufacturers.
It’s worth investing 55-minutes to watch the full interview on Rumble or USA Watchdog.
2. The BioSecure Act Will Be Passed and Signed into Law by Trump
Trump will not allow US BioPharma companies to continue to partner with Chinese Communist Party (CCP) aligned manufacturers and bet against the US government and American people. US BioPharma ties with China are going to be cut quickly and severely within the 1st 100 days of the administration and Mike Gallagher’s BioSecure Act will be carried through to being signed by Trump by Representative Moolinear and Congress.
Why Will BioSecure Act Be Signed into Law by Trump Within 100 Days (or less)?
Pfizer and Eli Lilly are major manufacturing partners with CCP/PLA-aligned manufacturer WuXi biologics.
Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and other US Pharma manufacturers already started cutting ties with WuXi, when WuXi shut down their Philadeplphia-based mRNA manufacturing facility in October 2024.
Curing cancer was not the reason why the CEO of PhRMA (Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America) and the CEO of Eli Lilly were invited to the December 4th Mar-a-lago.
Watch the Full Interview
Greg Hunter is a stellar interviewer and investigative reporter. You can subscribe to his platform for free at USA Watchdog.com
Proverbs 21:6-7
A fortune made by a lying tongue is a fleeting vapor and a deadly snare. The violence of the wicked will drag them away, for they refuse to do what is right.
The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS.
If thats true then why have Trump and RFK Jr been silent on the jabs. JD Vance, Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy all have money in mRNA thru their companies, so why would they want to shut the jabs down.
I sure hope these 2--especially the first one--come true. And further, I hope that the full truth comes out undeniably. Actually, not only do I hope so, but I think humanity is in desperate need of an intellectual awakening, and this truth can be the catalyst for that.
Anyway, one suggestion, I get what you mean by, "Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla wasn’t invited to the December 4th Mar-a-lago meeting to talk about curing cancer." If someone doesn't read/understand it properly, they could think that the Pfizer CEO wasn't there, although I think he was.
I'd re-write it this way: "Curing cancer was not the reason why Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla was invited to the December 4th Mar-a-Lago meeting." That's a bit more clear: he was there, but not to talk about curing cancer.