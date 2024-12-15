December 14, 2024: Greg Hunter and I sat down to discuss December 4, 2024, Mar-a-lago meeting with BioPharma execs and what’s in store for Pfizer and the U.S. BioPharma industry during the first 100 days of the Trump administration after RFK Jr. becomes Secretary of Health & Human Services (HHS).

Two (2) Predictions Based on US Law, Government Documents & Industry Reports

1. The COVID-19 mRNA Shots Will Be Pulled within Less Than 100 Days

RFK Jr. will issue an order to recall the COVID-19 injections within 72 hours of taking office or being confirmed.

Pfizer, Moderna, and all other manufacturers will immediately initiate a ‘voluntary recall’ of all COVID-19 injections in the US and around the globe'.

All COVID-19 shots will be removed from the U.S. within 30 days of RFK Jr. being confirmed, the majority of which will be removed within 10 days of the order.

Why Will the COVID-19 Shots Be Pulled Within 100 Days (or less)?

It’s worth investing 55-minutes to watch the full interview on Rumble or USA Watchdog.

2. The BioSecure Act Will Be Passed and Signed into Law by Trump

Trump will not allow US BioPharma companies to continue to partner with Chinese Communist Party (CCP) aligned manufacturers and bet against the US government and American people. US BioPharma ties with China are going to be cut quickly and severely within the 1st 100 days of the administration and Mike Gallagher’s BioSecure Act will be carried through to being signed by Trump by Representative Moolinear and Congress.

Why Will BioSecure Act Be Signed into Law by Trump Within 100 Days (or less)?

Watch the Full Interview

Greg Hunter is a stellar interviewer and investigative reporter. You can subscribe to his platform for free at USA Watchdog.com

Proverbs 21:6-7

A fortune made by a lying tongue is a fleeting vapor and a deadly snare. The violence of the wicked will drag them away, for they refuse to do what is right.

The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS.

