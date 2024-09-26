September 25, 2024: I’ve frequently been criticized for not condemning Trump for allowing the COVID-19 mRNA injections to come to market. As a former corporate executive who has written, reviewed, and negotiated well over a hundred contracts with large biopharma companies, I always asserted that President Trump had an extremely clean paper trail in regard to the Pfizer contract.

Pfizer agreed to work independent of the US government and military in order to deliver safe and effective vaccines thereby forfeiting their derivative immunity in exchange for first-to-market and intellectual property rights in a growing multi-trillion-dollar industry.

The Art of the Deal

In my opinion, when it came to negotiating the Pfizer contract, it appears that President Trump was not only exceptionally well-versed in the laws regulating emergency use authorized (EUA) products and U.S. laws regulating military contracts, but that he also leveraged his expertise in outsmarting and outmaneuvering unethical businessmen (aka con artists).

“You can’t con people, at least not for long. You can create excitement and get all kinds of press…but if you don’t deliver the goods, people will eventually catch on.” - Donald Trump

Trump Was Mandated to Deliver COVID-19 Vaccines