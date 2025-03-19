March 19, 2025: I am sharing this straightforward summary from Steve Kirsch on the tragic medical malpractice death of the young girl in Texas who died during the “measles outbreak.”
Per Dr. Pierre Kory’s testimony after reviewing the girl’s medical records, she was recovering from the measles when admitted to the hospital, but also had a secondary community acquired mycoplasma pneumonia infection, not RSV (respiratory syncytial virus). She was inappropriately treated with antibiotics that are ineffective against the mycoplasma bacteria.
"The child died from medical malpractice, not the measles. By the way, they don't vaccinate in the community due to all the vaccine injuries they've had from ‘safe and effective’ vaccines." - Steve Kirsch
We are seeing malpractice both medically and journalistically here, not exactly a new phenomenon but thankfully it is being called out as it should be by Steve Kirsch (and a few others), thank you for sharing this Karen with your audience who may not have seen Steve's post