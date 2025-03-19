March 19, 2025: I am sharing this straightforward summary from Steve Kirsch on the tragic medical malpractice death of the young girl in Texas who died during the “measles outbreak.”

Per Dr. Pierre Kory’s testimony after reviewing the girl’s medical records, she was recovering from the measles when admitted to the hospital, but also had a secondary community acquired mycoplasma pneumonia infection, not RSV (respiratory syncytial virus). She was inappropriately treated with antibiotics that are ineffective against the mycoplasma bacteria.

"The child died from medical malpractice, not the measles. By the way, they don't vaccinate in the community due to all the vaccine injuries they've had from ‘safe and effective’ vaccines." - Steve Kirsch

Share

If You’d Like to Further Support My Work

Contact Information

email: patriots@mifight.com