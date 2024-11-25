November 25, 2024: STAT News publicly posted that while on a panel to discuss “next-gen biomedical research” at the Future of Health Summit, the FDA’s Director for the Center of Biologics & Evaluations Research (CBER), Dr. Peter Marks made extremely defensive comments about the safety of vaccines without being asked.

“There’s about as much evidence that vaccines work and that they’re reasonably safe as there is evidence that there’s gravity in this room,” Marks said. “I’m not gonna float out of here, even if I might want to.”

“There’s No Secret Files at the FDA” - Dr. Peter Marks

STAT News went on to report that Dr. Marks referenced comments RFK Jr. made about his desire to see all the data on vaccines. Dr. Marks claimed that, “There are no secrets there. There’s no secret files at the FDA.”

Can We See These “Not-Secret” Files Dr. Marks?

In 2020, the FDA published a well laid out plan on how the agency would track over twenty (20) “outcomes of interest,” including; paralysis, convulsions, seizures, blood clotting, strokes, myocarditis, heart attacks, spontaneous abortions, birth defects, autoimmune disease, and deaths caused by the COVID-19 shots and hold bi-weekly meetings with the CDC to discuss.