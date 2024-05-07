May 7, 2024: Yesterday I republished a video and article entitled, “What Happened to Their Babies,” describing the lack of ethics and grossly inhumane experimentation that Pfizer conducted on babies and toddlers with their COVID-19 mRNA gene-editing injections.

Just a few hours ago, multiple industry outlets began breaking this official statement from Pfizer that a toddler died of a cardiac arrest in an investigational trial of boys, aged 2 to 4 year olds, to treat a rare form of muscular dystrophy with a recombinant adenovirus gene editing technology.

Pfizer stated that they will be pausing the dosing of the gene editing technology in the crossover group of toddlers.

There Was No Placebo in This Study Either

Just like in Pfizer’s COVID-19 gene-editing trial in babies and toddlers there was no placebo, there was no placebo group in this trial.

The strain you here in my video testimony is heightened because although Pfizer observed seizures, disabilities, and death in babies between the ages of 6 months and 2 years of ages in the ‘treatment group,’ it was the 344 babies in the crossover group that less than 1% made it to the end of the trial, after Pfizer already knew the shots could only cause injury, disabilities and death.

Young Man Dies in 2021 in Phase 1 Trial for Same Gene Editing Technology