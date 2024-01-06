There are Some Fates Far Worse Than Death
My plea to the Church to help stop the unleashing of hell on earth
January 6, 2024: In April and May of 2021, I poured through the COVID-19 injection FDA filings, patents, and peer-reviewed publications on COVID-19 mRNA gene editing technologies. I didn’t know a woman could cry as hard as I cried.
Through the grace of God and His plan I was interviewed by many reporters in 2021 and 2022, including Stew Peters, Greg Hunt…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Kingston Report to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.