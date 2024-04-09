November 12, 2023: It’s been more than 3 years since ‘2 weeks to slow the curve’ and many of us medical freedom warriors sometimes experience frustration, wondering to ourselves “With all the sacrifices I’ve made, what has been accomplished?”

Supporters who have been following me since mid-2021, know that since day one - I have not backed down from sharing government and corporate documents, data, and laws to protect us and our children in order to have the entire COVID-19 racket shut down.

When I first started doing interviews, I never even watched them. Not one. I was just constantly researching and preparing. Over this weekend, I went back and found a couple early interviews I did with Stew Peters that resulted in major wins here in San Diego county.

At the time, I didn’t realize the impact that the interviews with Stew Peters had, both here in San Diego and throughout the country.

Acknowledging and Celebrating Victories

In the Fall of 2021, by confronting my son’s school, writing legal letters, and with the help of Stew Peters in exposing the San Diego School District vaccine mandates and testing, the vaccine mandate was not enforced by my son’s school district and the PCR testing was removed from his campus within less than 10 business days of me exposing the illegal genetic testing of students, whose genetic samples were being sent to South Korea.

I understand not everyone has access to a large media audience and wonders if showing up and speaking up matters. It does.

Shutting Down School Monkeypox Screening with No Cameras and No Audience

In August of 2022, I showed up at a school board meeting with a friend to oppose the school’s ‘monkey pox screening.’ No cameras, no crowds, and no script. We were the only 2 non-school employees there. I explained to the school board how they were NOT going to be engaging in inspecting the students chests, breasts, and/or genitals without severe legal ramifications from myself and other parents. The next week the school district announced that they would not be moving forward with the program.

Parents, friends, community members, Americans and global civilians, our voices and our presence is powerful. Showing up and speaking up works. I understand being frustrated and tired and even sometimes scared, but I’m going to keep showing up and speaking up, because it matters more now than ever. Please join me. People are waking up and we need to show up, sharing the truth with confidence and compassion.

Galatians 6: 9-10

Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up. Therefore, as we have opportunity, let us do good to all people, especially to those who belong to the family of believers.

The following article is a recap of those two Fall 2021 interviews with Stew Peters.

September of 2021: San Diego School District Board Mandates COVID-19 Vaccines for Students as Young as 16

Under the San Diego county (district) mandate, eligible staff and students (including my teenage son) were mandated to be vaccinated by December 20, 2021.

On September 30, 2021, I went on the Stew Peters show to in order expose the the unlawful and criminal San Diego School District COVID-19 vaccine mandates and their delusional idea that they have civil and criminal immunity under the PREP Act. (Interview starts at 15:15 mark)

The night before the interview, I sent the San Diego Unified School District Board and their Medical Expert Panel an email warning them that they were delusional to believe that they had authority to pass the COVID-19 vaccine mandate or immunity under PREP Act.

Or as Stew summarized the PREP act is stating that, “The PREP Act makes it legal for school boards to commit aggravated assault against children.”

Per the my interview with Stew Peters, and the email I sent to the responsible parties, I informed the the San Diego school board and medical advisors that they were delusional to think they had the authority under the PREPE Act to enforce a student COVID-19 vaccine mandate because they were “following HHS/NIH/CDC guidance.”

Although the county school board passed the mandate in September 2021 (except in my son’s subdistrict), in February of 2023 the California Supreme Court upheld the ruling that ‘the district lacks the legal authority to impose its own mandates.’ (As I said in the interview, school districts, medical providers, and Pharma companies are delusional to think they have immunity under the PREP Act.)

I strongly recommend watching the September 2021 interview, as it is now more legally relevant than ever.

Unvaccinated Students Were Required to Undergo Weekly PCR Tests under the District Mandate

The San Diego School District mandates also included mandatory weekly testing for all San Diego students who were not vaccinated and not eligible for a mandated vaccine due to their age. Mandatory mask wearing was also required (no exceptions).

Parents were never informed of how or when this student testing was going to happen.

In October of 2021, my unvaccinated, mask-wearing teenage son called me saying he was randomly called out of class to get a COVID-19 test and asked if he had my permission to get tested. I told him ‘No’ and then called the school and told them ‘No way are you testing my son.’

The school ignored my demand and tested my perfectly healthy, symptomless son anyway. I immediately got in my car and drove to the school to speak with the nurse and Vice Principal.

I took photos of the outdoor ‘testing centers’ so that I could research the company behind the PCR tests.

The PCR tests (genetic tests) came from a company called GenBody, a genetic testing company based out of South Korea.

GenBody is a genetic testing company based out of South Korea that received a $10.3 million NIH grant to allegedly conduct tests for the dual presence of SARS-CoV-2 and Influenza A/B. (I assume to later use this ‘data’ justify the SARS/Flu combo ‘vaccine.’)

Under the FDA EUA authorization for the GenBody tests, the PCR test had to be given, “by a healthcare provider within with 6 days of symptoms onset.”

My son had no symptoms when the school tested him and neither the school nurse nor the vice principal could give me the name of the healthcare provider who ordered my son’s test.

The next day, on October 27, 2021, Stew Peters invited me on to his program to expose this scandal.

“My son is now involved in a $10.3 million clinical trial, without my consent, with gross overreach to gather his genetic material that is being shipped off to South Korea…and no one can tell me who ordered the test or who he was exposed to.”

I wrote a letter to my son’s school and the San Diego County Board of Supervisors letting them know that genetic testing of the students without the parents’ permission was both unlawful and illegal.

Within less than 10 business days of the Stew Peters interview airing, the testing centers were removed off of all San Marcos school district campuses, and PCR testing would only be mandated for students who presented with symptoms as diagnosed by a healthcare professional.

Philippians 3: 15-120

“All of us, then, who are mature should take such a view of things. And if on some point you think differently, that too God will make clear to you. Only let us live up to what we have already attained. Join together in following my example, brothers and sisters, and just as you have us as a model, keep your eyes on those who live as we do. For, as I have often told you before and now tell you again even with tears, many live as enemies of the cross of Christ. Their destiny is destruction, their god is their stomach, and their glory is in their shame. Their mind is set on earthly things. But our citizenship is in heaven. And we eagerly await a Savior from there, the Lord Jesus Christ.” - The Apostle Paul

Keep up the good fight!

