March 10, 2024: Today, The Miami Independent featured an article written by Dr. Joseph Sansone on the emergency petition he filed with Florida Supreme Court for a writ of mandamus to order Governor DeSantis and Attorney General Moody to fulfill their officials duties and prohibit the promotion, distribution, and administration of the ‘COVID-19 vaccines’ and to seize and remove these mRNA nanoparticle injections from all communities across the state of Florida. It is critical to note that the Florida Department of Health and Surgeon General have also called for a halt to the mRNA injections.

Per Dr. Sansone, because the Governor can deploy his attorneys to fight against this action, “The most important thing that can be done is to get exposure to this action. The more eyes on this the more likely the Governor and Attorney General do the right thing.”

Florida Public Health Policy Was Based on Fraud and Deception

The emergency petition for the writ of mandamus emphasizes that the “safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines” campaign was never based in facts and clinical evidence, but rather fraud and deception.

This why Texas is suing Pfizer.

The Writ of Mandamus is Not Seeking Indictments

The writ of mandamus is NOT demanding the prosecution of individuals. The mandamus seeks to compel the Governor and Attorney General to enforce the law and protect the public by removing known harmful, and sometimes lethal, biological injections from the market.

Florida’s Grand Jury Does NOT Have the Power to Prohibit Use

As stated above, the writ of mandamus is not seeking indictment of individuals, but rather to urgently order Governor DeSantis and AG Moody to protect the health and lives of millions of Floridian children, adults, and seniors by having the COVID-19 mRNA nanoparticle injections removed from all communities in the state.

The Florida Grand Jury petitioned in 2022 does not have the authority to issue orders to protect Florida residents. Since that time, the Florida Department of Health and Surgeon General have called for the immediate halt of the use of mRNA injections on human beings, yet no lawful actions have been taken to protect the public. This is why the Florida Supreme Court’s immediate action is urgently necessary.

Help Stop the mRNA Injections in Florida

When I first began this endeavor, God put on my heart to have the mRNA shots removed from every community across the United States and around the world. I’m honored that I was integral in sending Dr. Joseph Sansone the document that I updated from the Sheriffs’ DEMAND letter, containing the verbiage, citations, facts, laws, current events, and screenshots for the Statement of Facts in his petition and that other individuals, organizations, and government leaders are leveraging my work to seek justice and remove the shots.

Please help us stop this grave injustice against Florida residents, Americans, and global citizens by sharing this article far and wide and by requesting media outlets cover the heroic and groundbreaking legal action taken by Dr. Joe Sansone.

