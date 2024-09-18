September 18, 2024: I had the recent honor of being interviewed by world renowned reporter Jim Ferguson. Jim and I discussed some of the key exposures around the military-biopharmaceutical industrial complex revealed over the past 3 years.

Swimming with the Sharks

I also revealed a little bit more about my professional experience. Considering some of the whales (and sharks) that swam in my and my clients’ waters, you may understand why I quickly recognized that the mRNA injections had nothing to do with public health policy.

Pfizer Began Working with the US Military During WWII

In this exciting and eye-opening interview, we address:

Secretive Department of Defense agency DARPA’s long history of involvement with big pharma and is known to be linked to biological warfare research.

“The turbo cancers are in the patents." Turbo-cancer was pre-planned!

mRNA nanotechnology is so small that it can bypass the blood-brain barrier.

Graphene oxide was put into the mRNA shots.

“Much of what's been unleashed on the global population, from a technology perspective, or what we're calling a biological vaccine, much of it has been manufactured in China."

You can watch full interview on X (Twitter).

John 3:20-21

“For everyone who does evil hates the Light, and does not come to the Light for fear that his deeds will be exposed. But he who practices the truth comes to the Light, so that his deeds may be manifested as having been wrought in God.”

The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS.

