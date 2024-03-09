March 8, 2024: I read The Metamorphosis by Franz Kafka when I was twelve years old. It’s the story of an everyday salesman waking up to find himself transformed into a giant cockroach-like insect. I found the concept of a human being’s mind and soul entrapped in an insect’s body to be horrifying.

On the other side of the moral and ethical spectrum of imprisoning human consciousness inside of insect bodies, Elon Musk states that using synthetic mRNA technology to turn a human being into an insect is not only viable, but also NOT a completely unreasonable scientific outcome.

“I think there are going to be a lot of breakthroughs on the medical front, particularly around synthetic mRNA.You can basically do anything with synthetic RNA (mRNA), DNA. It’s like a computer program. You can basically, you can turn someone into a freaking butterfly if you want with the right sequence.” - Elon Musk

The Hybrids

This past week, Senior Creative Director of IBM iX/Craft with Ai, Phil Langer recently debuted “The Hybrids.”

Share