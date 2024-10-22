October 22, 2024: Per an October 1, 2024, FDA press statement, the FDA has implemented a massive reorganization augmenting the ‘Unified Human Foods Program.’ Expanding the FDA’s control of the US food supply has resulted in the largest reorganization of the FDA in the agency’s history and is affecting more than 8,000 employees.

The Unified Human Foods Program isn’t just about the FDA’s original charter to keep the US food supply safe, it’s about new food technologies, globalization, climate change, and a power grab at the US food supply.

The FDA is Making a Power Grab at the US Food Supply

According to the FDA website, the augmentation of the ‘Unified Human Foods Program’ and major reorganization of the Office of Inspections & Investigations were in response to an internal review of the FDA’s response to a 2021-2022 incident regarding contaminated powdered baby formula (and feedback from internal and external stakeholders).

The net takeaway of the recommendations is that the FDA needs more control of the food supply, including remote access to food manufacturing facilities records, “especially during multiple public health emergencies."

The Food Traceability Final Rule Enables the FDA to Control & REDUCE the US Food Supply

Image: The Toidi / Shutterstock.com