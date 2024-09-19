September 19, 2024: Last week, Jessica Rojas blew up X (Twitter) exposing the FDA’s recent approval of Emergent’s ACAM2000 “vaccine” for MPOX (aka monkeypox, smallpox, vaccinia).

While the story of ACAM2000’s FDA approval has taken off like wildfire across the alternative media outlets for good reason (the MPOX ‘vaccine’ is a highly dangerous, deadly, and self-spreading bioweapon)…

…the history behind ACAM2000’s recent FDA approval to prevent MPOX contains incriminating evidence that the FDA knowingly ordered and authorized bioweapons research to be conducted on US military personnel.