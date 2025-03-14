March 14, 2025

Dear Friend,

In May of 2021, I made the risky decision to expose verifiable mRNA technology documents disclosing the disease, disabilities and death that the COVID-19 shots would inflict upon millions of adults and children worldwide.

I sent a “911” e-mail call/analysis on my COVID-19 mRNA ‘vaccine’ analysis and verifiable documents to dozens of media outlets, politicians, medical healthcare organizations, and influencers, but no one communicated the conclusion of the analysis.

Karen Kingston’s May 2021 Summary of the COVID-19 Injections

Many people are putting themselves and their children at unwarranted risk for harm, frequently resulting in permanent disabilities or death. Most important, the attachment labeled SM-102 Patent is the global patent for the mRNA lipid nanoparticle (LNP) vaccines granted by WIPO to Moderna on August 6, 2020. Please have an expert in auto-immune disease medical research review this patent and the ones linked in this email. I believe they will conclude that the COVID-19 injections are bioweapons that contain gain of function (GOF) chimeric viruses and toxins under the guise of mRNA therapeutic vaccines combined with a ‘diagnostic/therapeutic’ lipid nanoparticle (LNP) platform. Per the patent, the LNP can target specifics organs and systems throughout the body, including, but not limited to reproductive, cardiovascular, pulmonary, and the central nervous system, specifically crossing the blood brain barrier. Share

Live Not By Lies

Despite receiving warnings from friends and threats and attacks from those who felt threatened by the truth, I could not remain silent and knocking an any and every door that would review the BioPharma and US government documents.

As Rod Dreher wrote in Live Not By Lies, “To live by the truth is to live with courage, because the truth can cost you everything.”

The Demand for Truth is on the Rise

Thank you for supporting my commitment to revealing the truth and for your prayers of protection. I appreciate you!

