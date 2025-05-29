The CDC is Still Recommending the COVID-19 Shots for EVERYONE
Both MAHA and the BioPharma industry were confused by RFK Jr.'s announcement that the CDC has stopped recommending the COVID shots for ‘healthy adults and children,' here's why.
May 29, 2025: Mainstream media and alternative media are buzzing with news coverage of Health & Human Services (HHS) Secretary Kennedy’s announcement on Tuesday on X that, “As of today, the COVID vaccine for healthy children and healthy pregnant women has been removed from the CDC recommended immunization schedule.”
Except the CDC is Still Recommending the COVID Shots for EVERYONE, Including Healthy Babies and Pregnant Women
The CDC is literally still recommending the COVID shots for everyone, including babies, children, adults and pregnant women, ‘healthy’ or otherwise.
Enough With the Theatre, Recall the Shots
We are well past the threshold for the FDA to issue a Class 1 recall for the COVID-19 injections. According to 21 CFR § 7.41, the FDA has the authority to issue a Class 1 recall when any disease or injuries have already occurred from the use of the product.
James 2:24
You see that a person is considered righteous by what they do and not by faith alone.
When I saw the title of this post, I thought, "Man, what is going on?"
This morning, I was thinking of a promising interview I listened to late last year. The interviewee was hopeful that the CV-19 vax would be removed within the first 100 days of the new Presidency.
It's now over 120 days since.
It's just sad to see that this is still going on.
I think about the mass conditioning that's going on, and I just shake my head.
Karen, thanks so much yet again for all the great work you're doing to shed light on so much darkness in our medical and regultory establishments. These people won't stop until they're shamed and probably sued as well. May God Bless you abundantly for your perseverence and, yes, bravery, in your work to stop all the deaths and injuries!!