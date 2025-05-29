May 29, 2025: Mainstream media and alternative media are buzzing with news coverage of Health & Human Services (HHS) Secretary Kennedy’s announcement on Tuesday on X that, “As of today, the COVID vaccine for healthy children and healthy pregnant women has been removed from the CDC recommended immunization schedule.”

Except the CDC is Still Recommending the COVID Shots for EVERYONE, Including Healthy Babies and Pregnant Women

The CDC is literally still recommending the COVID shots for everyone, including babies, children, adults and pregnant women, ‘healthy’ or otherwise.

Enough With the Theatre, Recall the Shots

We are well past the threshold for the FDA to issue a Class 1 recall for the COVID-19 injections. According to 21 CFR § 7.41, the FDA has the authority to issue a Class 1 recall when any disease or injuries have already occurred from the use of the product.

