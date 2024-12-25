December 25, 2024: In this season of joy and giving, it also is a time to pause and reflect on the incredible gift that God gave to humanity over two thousand years ago, the birth of His son, Jesus Christ of Nazareth.

The first Noel took place in the small town of Bethlehem, where Mary and Joseph, far from home and without a place to stay, found refuge in a stable. There, amid the simple surroundings, the Son of God was born. This humble setting underscores the message that God's love and grace are available to all, no matter their status or circumstances.

Jesus, born to a young woman and a carpenter. He was not born in a palace or among the wealthy and powerful. Instead, His arrival was marked by simplicity, peace, and a deep connection to the heart of humanity.

As I reflect on the birth of Christ, I’m reminded that this event changed the world forever. His life would taught us how to love, how to forgive, and how to live with compassion. His message spread across continents, inspiring millions to live with a sense of purpose, kindness, and faith. The first Noel marks the beginning of a journey that would lead to the greatest act of love — the sacrifice of Jesus on the cross for the salvation of all people.

This Christmas, I am thankful for the gift of Jesus' birth. I am reminded that His presence in the world brings light into the darkness and hope to the hopeless. We can share that same light, compassion, and grace with those around us.

As we gather with family and friends, exchange gifts, and enjoy festive meals, let us remember the true reason for the season. Let our hearts be filled with gratitude for the first Noel, the birth of Jesus, and the everlasting love He brings into our lives. Christmas is a time of thankfulness, and the best way to express that thankfulness is by living out the lessons of love and grace that Jesus taught us.

Wishing you and your loved ones a very Merry Christmas!

Isaiah 9:6