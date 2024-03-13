March 12, 2024: I live in San Diego, California. San Diego is a “sanctuary city” that is less than an hour from the Mexican border.

Mexican Families & Worker Have Always Been Welcomed in San Diego

Since I moved here in the early 2000’s, Mexican citizens and the Mexican culture are part of what makes San Diego, well…San Diego. Per our county’s 2021 data, 25% of students who attend public schools are from Mexican families, often where English is not the household language. I used to volunteer in my son’s 2nd grade classroom teaching spelling and phonetics to students whose first language was Spanish.

There’s daily 5 South Freeway traffic of individuals crossing from both sides of the border for work or leisure. The biotech giant Thermo Fisher Scientific has a corporate office in Tijuana whose employees commonly cross the border to work in the Carlsbad office, and vice versa.

It’s an anomaly to find an adult or child in San Diego who does not have friends, employees, or colleagues that are Mexican citizens or first generation immigrants.

The Unchecked Influx of Migrants is a National Public Safety Threat

Despite how some politicians and media personalities may paint our concerns of being a “sanctuary city” as racist or culturally discriminatory, the fact is that San Diegans are NOT ‘anti-immigration’ or ‘foreign-culture-phobic.’ We’re far from it. Our concern is that an unchecked influx of foreign migrants into San Diego is a safety threat to our county’s residents and to all Americans.

Per San Diego County Supervisor, Jim Desmond, “Background checks on those entering the country are minimal and not done for the country of origin. This comes on the heels of the awful story out of Georgia, where an illegal immigrant murdered a student at the University of Georgia. This situation is inhumane and untenable for all parties involved. Many of these migrants are disoriented and unsure of their whereabouts, let alone how to reach their final destinations, which for many is on the East Coast.”

Street Releases in San Diego

Supervisor Desmond sent out an urgent communication yesterday entitled, “Street Releases in San Diego,” to update his supporters on the crisis at our border and the impact it is having on San Diego and our nation.

Supervisor Desmond urgently requested support to Stop Sanctuary Cities by signing this petition.

Urgent Message from San Diego County Supervisor, Jim Desmond

Watch the video below and see these two men I met who made a monthlong journey from Guinea, crossed through Jacumba, and were just dropped on the streets of San Diego.

The situation at our border has reached alarming levels, with over 100,000 border encounters recorded in San Diego alone over the past five months. This surge is not simply a matter of numbers; it is a glaring symptom of a Federal system failing to enforce the laws designed to safeguard our nation's borders.

Our nation has established processes for seeking asylum and legally entering the United States. However, these processes are being circumvented, leading to an unsustainable influx of migrants. It is the responsibility of the federal government to enforce existing laws and procedures rather than expecting local communities like ours to bear the burden of their shortcomings. Instead of prioritizing the safety and welfare of San Diegans, we find ourselves allocating precious time and resources to address issues caused by federal negligence, such as migrant street releases.

Stop Sanctuary Cities

“This surge is not simply a matter of numbers; it is a glaring symptom of a Federal system failing to enforce the laws designed to safeguard our nation's borders. We must protect our County. Sign the petition and let's end the sanctuary city status.”

Protect our cities and sign Jim Desmond’s petition to Stop Sanctuary Cities. https://www.supervisorjimdesmond.com/stopsanctuarycities?recruiter_id=171200

Isaiah 60:18

No longer will violence be heard in your land, nor ruin or destruction within your borders, but you will call your walls Salvation and your gates Praise.

