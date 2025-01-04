January 4, 2024: An Australian medical doctor who worked on the front lines of COVID-19 pandemeic, who later turned to become a rising musician, Iyah May, recently released the 2024 political version of Billy Joel’s 1989, “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” entitled Karmaggedon. She was fired by her manager and record label for not changing the lyrics of her controversial song which accurately and truthfully depict today’s state of society.

Per the Iyah May’s website, “The song doesn't shy away from addressing the pandemic narrative, corruption within political, pharmaceutical, and health institutions, the Israel-Palestine conflict, violence against women and the social chaos that has swept through the world in the past few years.”

"Fuelled by my own despair over a divided world and deceitful corporations, I channelled my frustration into Karmageddon. My career as a doctor has been greatly impacted, and I was affected on a deep and personal level,” states Iyah May.

Why Was Iyah May Cancelled by Her Manager and Record Label?

Iyah May reports that she refused to compromise her vision when her manager requested that she change a key lyric line in Karmageddon which led to her contract being terminated.

While the musician reports that it was “a key lyric line” in Karmageddon that got her cancelled, my guess is that it was the chorus, if not the entire song. Iyah May calls out the WHO, BioPharma corporations, politicians, entertainers, news media and Anthony Fauci for exactly what they’re doing to humanity, “More than war, it's genocide.”

Take a listen:

Sample of Karmageddon Lyrics

[Bridge]

I'mma speak my mind. Sick to death of all these crazy lies. A circus for humanity's decline. We just want a peaceful life. Give the people back their rights.

And I've still got a beef. Cause Fauci's laughin' and we've been asleep. And WHO's a liar and it's runnin' deep. Big pharma finna eat. They a devil, make 'em weak.

[Chorus]

Man-made virus, watch the millions die. Biggest profit of their lives. Here's inflation, that's your prize. This is Karmageddon.



Turn on the news and eat their lies. Kim or Kanye, pick a side. Cancel culture, what a vibe. This is Karmageddon.



Corporations swear they never lie. Politicians bribed for life. More than war, it's genocide. This is Karmageddon.



Welcome to the chaos of the times. If you go left and I go right. Pray we make it out alive. This is Karmageddon.

Karmageddon Calls Us to End Societal Divides and to Rebuild and Heal

Per her website, “At its core, Karmageddon is a call to confront societal divides and unite to rebuild and heal. This track is the first from an exciting upcoming EP, with Iyah May continuing to push boundaries and speak truth in a world that needs it more than ever.”

I want to commend Iyah May for putting on the “Full Armor of God” and exposing the devil’s schemes to a much broader audience. You can support this brave and heroic woman at iyahmah.com.

Ephesians 6:11- 13

Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms. Therefore, put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand.

The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS.

