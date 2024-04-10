April 10, 2024: More than 2 years ago, on March 17, 2022, on Brannon Howse live I broke the news that mRNA ‘vaccine technology’ was not only being put into our food supply, but also being produced by plants.

“We are so far behind in this war. What's going on right now is we are fighting against vaccine mandates, which are the bioweapon injections. We are fighting against masks and contact tracing, etc. But they have had the technology since 2005 to put these weaponized chimeric ‘viruses’ into edible products, such as lettuce and tomatoes and other fruits and vegetables.” - Karen Kingston, March 17, 2022, Brannon Howse Live

This was just a few weeks after Health Canada approved Medicago’s Covifenz for the prevention of SARS-CoV-2. Medicago has since gone out of business due to the WHO’s rejection of Covinfenz. Over a year ago, Greg Hunter interviewed me to discuss mRNA in the food supply that can be viewed here.

Watch the March 17, 2022, interview with Brannon Howse here and review the transcript of the interview along with evidence presented in this article.

*Since I’ve done this interview, I’ve discovered that the terms ‘virus’ and ‘vaccine’ typically refer to the mRNA lipid nanoparticle technologies.

Transcript of Karen Kington Interview with Brannon Howse - May 17, 2022

Brannon Howse: Joining me now is Karen Kingston, former Pfizer employee. It's been a few weeks since we've had her with us. Karen, welcome back to Lindell TV. Thank you for joining us.

Karen Kingston : Thanks for having me, Brannon. It's good to be back.

Brannon Howse: Well, Karen, as always, you've sent over a wonderful PowerPoint presentation. So, what are we going to talk about tonight, Karen,

Karen Kingston: Talking about evidence… there's more than enough evidence that shows that these inoculations are bioweapons. Various databases has over a million serious adverse events over 25,000 deaths and worsened disease. Unintended Consequences of the COVID-19 Vaccines by Dr. Seneffe at MIT was published last year. And she goes through 25 ways that these vaccines can disable, disfigure, or kill people. And they've all come true.

In May of last year, I sent an email out to mainstream media, influencers, congressmen and congresswoman saying, look, here are the studies from the Wuhan Institute of Virology weaponizing the SARS-Cov-2 virus with HIV glycoprotein 120. Here are the patents that state thay they include advanced medical technologies that can track the biomarkers and can exchange data. And then I also included some of the serious adverse events that were reported with the FDA data and what happened, Brannon? Everyone started asking whether or not it came from a lab or nature!! (No one inquired about the evidence I sent on the mRNA bioweapons).

We are so far behind in this war. We are at war. There are enemies in America right now who are in our government and in other positions that are not for the American people. So, what's going on right now is we are fighting against vaccine mandates, which are the bioweapon injections. We are fighting against masks and contact tracing, etc. But they have had the technology since 2005 to put these weaponized chimeric ‘viruses’ into edible products, such as lettuce and tomatoes and other fruits and vegetables.

Brannon Howse: Whoa, what did you just say?

Karen Kingston: Since 2005, out of research centers in China, specifically the study I'm going to show you is out of Hong Kong, scientists have developed the technology to deliver weaponized chimeric Corona viruses that produce disease causing spike proteins in lettuces, tomatoes, and spinach. So, in fruits and vegetables. So right now we are fighting against not getting an inoculation via syringe. So an inoculation of a weaponized “virus”, but there is the ability to put it in our food supply. We're specifically just going to talk about fruits and vegetables.

But I do have another patent, I've got to dig it up again, that talks about using a lipid nanoparticle mRNA technology and a multitude of products that we use and eat. So from chocolates to liquids to hand sanitizers, but I want to go through what is going to be the mainstream media, which is these plant-based vaccines and the spin that the global citizens are going to hear is that….“well, they're just using plant-based technology. They just use the chloroplasts to develop the virus, but then it's going to be an actual syringe inoculation.” So, I'm gonna take you guys through a little bit of reverse timeline to explain what's going on.

Brannon Howse: Alright, here's the first slide. Canada approves Medicago.

Karen Kingston Yes. Plant based COVID-19 vaccine for adults. All of your viewers, you can Google this, you'll see that there is a plant-based vaccine. (Medicago has gone out of business since this interview).

They use plants to develop the SARS-CoV-2 virus and produced the spike protein instead of using human embryonic cells.

That's basically what it comes down to. You'll see that GlaxoSmithKline plant-based SARS-CoV-2 vaccine is a two shot inoculation. So, it's via shots.

So go on to the next slide. Because General Flynn in September last year was on Clay Clark's Thrivetime show and he said, “Look, they can put these vaccines into salads and lettuces,” and USA Today fact check them along with a number of other media's and what they said is that's not true. We're not even closely there yet. We're just using plants to develop the vaccine technology. So that's what this article says was.

So, I go to University of California Riverside website, where they had received a $500,000 grant to create plant-based COVID-19 vaccines.

So I didn't go to any of the mainstream media sources. I went straight to the source, which was doing this research here in the United States, very recently as of last year.

This is from University of California Riverside's website, and this was published on September 16, 2021. And it clearly states, the future of vaccines may look more like eating a salad and getting a shot in the arm.

UC Riverside scientists are studying whether they can turn edible plants like lettuce into mRNA vaccines. The project goals made possible by a $500,000 grant from the National Science Foundation are threefold:

Showing that DNA containing the mRNA vaccines can be successfully delivered into the part of the plant cells where they will replicate. Demonstrating the plants can produce enough mRNA to rival a traditional shot. Determining the right dosage.

And this is a quote from Juan Pablo Giraldo, the associate professor at UC Riverside. “Ideally, a single plant would produce enough mRNA to vaccinate a single person.”

He does discuss using the nanotechnology to put into the plants and so that if we eat the lettuce, it would cause the inoculation, the infection.

I Looked at Historical Data from Hong Kong

So what I did was I went and looked into more historical data and I found this study out of Hong Kong, which was completed and submitted in 2005, published in 2006. You can get it on the NIH PubMed website, and it's entitled “Accumulation of recombinant SARS-CoV spike protein in plant cytosol and chloroplasts indicate potential for development of plant-derived oral vaccines.”

So they are using the chloroplasts in some of the cytoplasm in the cell they actually breed or recreate the virus and here the scientists say out of Hong Kong, “plants have demonstrated to be suitable bioreactors for the production of recombinant biopharmaceutical.” Biopharmaceuticals using multiple products of recombinants from different species. “Via the expression of foreign genes introduced into the nuclear genome or the chloroplast genome.”

So they're taking genes from other species, other than plants, and they're able to express that in the plan, such as a bat coronavirus. They can express ‘bat coronaviruses’ in a plant.

“The generation of transgenic plants by plant nuclear transformation has successfully produced mucosal vaccines against cholera, Norwalk virus, hepatitis B, and foot-and-mouth disease.”

In general, mucosal viruses are something that you would either eat or ingest. The ‘viruses’ can be absorbed through the lining of your mouth and your tongue, either through the lining of your upper respiratory system... So this is saying you could eat or breathe in (an mRNA virus) and then it would penetrate into your system. I did not know that plants, that there are vaccines that you can either eat or just inhale that treat cholera…Norwalk virus, Hepatitis B and foot-and-mouth disease.

But go on to the next slide because this is the clincher in the conclusion of the study, it states that the study provides the possibility of establishing a safe and inexpensive vaccination strategy against SARS. (This was published in 2006!)

This whole study explains how they use a SARS-CoV-1 full sequence to produce the SARS-CoV-1 spike protein in human subjects and animal subjects.

The conclusion goes on to say because the plant chloroplast genome sequences are highly conserved, the same construct used here in tobacco plastid transformation could be applied to tomato, which would constitute an oral vaccine in its edible fruit. That means the virus, the weaponized chimeric virus is now in your food, your tomato and lettuce go on.

And folks may say “Yeah but, this happened in China. It doesn't happen in the United States.” That's not true.

NIH Funding of Plant-Based mRNA ‘Vaccines’

These are several 2021-2022 US research grants from the NIH. This one is entitled The development of a plant-grown subunit vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus.

We keep hearing how we're going to have an outbreak of RSV and it states in the abstract that, “the success of this research will validate the further development of our tomato-based vaccine against RSV and set the stage for a phase II study. Such a vaccine will definitely make a difference and have an enduring impact on human health.”

Public Health Relevance: Respiratory syncytial virus-caused disease is a significant health care burden. We keep hearing about it right now. Worldwide, but no vaccine is available. We are developing an inexpensive vaccine using tomato plants to control this virus.

mRNA Technology in Corn

This is production of a ‘vaccine’ for Lyme disease in maize. What is maize? It's corn

Everything in our diet in America is from corn and cornmeal. It's all corn based. So, this with this mRNA product, you’d be you'd be able to orally administer mRNA technology through corn, corn starch, corn flour, who knows. The antigen, so the spike protein, they were able to administer to mice in a feed formula with corn flour and demonstrate that the spike protein elicits a protective immune response against the challenge.

So they can also put any virus they want in, including Lyme Disease, into our corn as well, which is everything.

So keep in mind that when they call something a vaccine, Brannon, the vaccine is a term just it means you're going to be inoculated with the virus and these viruses are multispecies weaponized viruses that they are now putting in our food supply. They have the capability of doing it. This is not new research. I found research going back as far as 2005, specifically with coronavirus.*

*Since I’ve done this interview, I’ve discovered that the terms ‘virus’ and ‘vaccine’ typically refer to the mRNA lipid nanoparticle technologies.

Brannon Howse So you know what's very interesting is that, in one of my books I quote Obama's science are Holdren writing a book with the Ehrlich's about putting sterilants in American food supply, as well as water, sterilants. So, this idea of putting things into our food or water without the American people knowing, this is something these crackpots have been proposing for a long time.

Karen Kingston: The sterilant factor is absolutely horrible too, as that affects our posterity, our children and our children's children, and denying people the right to procreate and be fertile. My fear about this bioweapon attack, which is what it is, is that they could release a chimeric weaponized virus onto US and global citizens through our food and water supply, and then use it as a reason to lockdown people again, and lockdown the country and gain controls that way.

So my point is, I know people hate the term 5D Chess, but this is a game of chess, and I'm going to express my opinion, I don't see us being ahead at this point. It doesn't appear that we are ahead in this game. We are three moves behind.

How Do We Win the Intelligence War Enabling the Use of mRNA Bioweapon Technology on Adults and Children?

I do believe that there is way for America to save our nation and our children. There is a current intelligence war that is enabling the use of mRNA bioweapon technology on civilians through ‘choice’ and ‘informed consent.’ The delusional belief that allowing bioweapons in our communities represents freedom and truth can be blown to pieces with facts and evidence.

I’ve been fighting this psychological war to educate Americans and our government officials for three years now, mostly unsupported by our government and medical leaders. If you want America to take control of this biowarfare nightmare, please reach out to government leaders and powerful media influencers to request for me to present the evidence that can take down Pfizer and stop the mRNA technology platform dead in its tracks. I can be reached through patriots@mifight.com.

The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS.

2 Peter 2:12-16

“But these men, like natural brute beasts made to be caught and destroyed, speak evil of the things they do not understand, and will utterly perish in their own corruption, and will receive the wages of unrighteousness, as those who count it pleasure to carouse in the daytime. They are spots and blemishes, carousing in their own deceptions while they feast with you, having eyes full of adultery and that cannot cease from sin, enticing unstable souls. They have a heart trained in covetous practices, and are accursed children. They have forsaken the right way and gone astray, following the way of Balaam, the son of Beor, who loved the wages of unrighteousness; but he was rebuked for his iniquity: a dumb donkey speaking with a man’s voice restrained the madness of the prophet.”

