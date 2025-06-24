June 23, 2025: Senator Bill Cassidy (LA) is calling for this week’s CDC ACIP (Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices) to be delayed due to “lack of experience and knowledge of mRNA technology and/or having a preconceived bias against mRNA,” of panel members.

Senator Cassidy posted on X:

Although the appointees to ACIP have scientific credentials, many do not have significant experience studying microbiology, epidemiology or immunology. In particular, some lack experience studying new technologies such as mRNA vaccines, and may even have a preconceived bias against them.

Here’s the thing, none of this Wednesday’s advisory members are RFK Jr.’s picks, nor are any of them ‘new.’